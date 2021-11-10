Какие песни из оригинальных GTA точно попали в The Definitive Edition?

Радиостанции выступают важным элементом каждой части GTA. Однако Rockstar до сих пор не сообщила, какие треки появятся в GTA: The Definitive Edition.
Издание VGC изучило этот вопрос — хотя бы какая-то часть песен точно появится в переиздании.
В прошлых версиях GTA на различных платформах авторы убрали несколько треков, в том числе композиции Майкла Джексона. Появятся ли они в обновлённых частях серии — неизвестно. Журналисты VGC составили список всех треков из GTA 3, San Andreas и Vice City. Появление каких-то композиций до сих пор под вопросом, но есть и те треки, которые точно будут.
Подтверждённые треки из GTA 3 — 20 из 56
- Rush Rush — Debbie Harry
- Shake It Up — Elizabeth Daily
- I’m Hot Tonight — Elizabeth Daily
- Stripe Summer — Dil-Don’t
- Good Thing — Whatever
- Fade Away — Craig Gray
- Change — Conor and Jay
- Innerbattle — R.R.D.S.
- Score (Original Mix) — Slyder
- Neo (The One) — Slyder
- JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle — JoJo Pellegrino
- Quagmire — Calyx (2001)
- Bump To The Music by Fatamarse
- Forever — Lucy
- Pray It Goes OK? — Boyz 2 Girls
- Grand Theft Auto — Da Shootaz
- Rubber Tip — Funky BJs
- Your Teeth In My Neck — Scientist
- Non più andrai farfallone amoroso — Mozart
- Finch’han del vino — Mozart
Подтверждённые треки из GTA: Vice City — 30 из 103
- Broken Wings — Mr. Mister
- Cum On Feel the Noize — Quiet Riot
- (Keep Feeling) Fascination — The Human League
- Atomic — Blondie
- Kids in America — Kim Wilde
- Pale Shelter — Tears for Fears
- Sunglasses at Night — Corey Hart
- Pump Me Up — Trouble Funk
- One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) — Davy DMX
- Magic’s Wand — Whodini
- More Bounce to the Ounce — Zapp & Roger
- And the Beat Goes On — The Whispers
- Automatic — The Pointer Sisters
- Out of Touch — Hall and Oates
- Dance Hall Days — Wang Chung
- Call Me — Go West
- Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) — INXS
- Run to You — Bryan Adams
- Four Little Diamonds — Electric Light Orchestra
- Owner of a Lonely Heart — Yes
- Video Killed the Radio Star — The Buggles
- Japanese Boy — Aneka
- Life’s What You Make It — Talk Talk
- Your Love — The Outfield
- One Thing Leads to Another — The Fixx
- Mama Papa Tú — Mongo Santamaría
- Mambo Mucho Mambo — Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra
- La Vida Es Una Lenteja — Unaesta
- Expansions — Lonnie Liston Smith
- Super Strut — Deodato
Подтверждённые треки из GTA: San Andreas — 11 из 155
- Odyssey — Johnny Harris
- West Coast Poplock — Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
- Funky Worm — Ohio Players
- Hey Good Lookin’ — Hank Williams
- Alwayz into Somethin’ — N.W.A.
- Fuck wit Dre Day — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- It Was a Good Day — Ice Cube
- Cult of Personality — Living Colour
- Movin’ on Up — Primal Screa
- Jungle Fever — The Chakachas
- Think (About It) — Lyn Collins
Хуже всех дела обстоят с San Andreas, однако это не означает, что остальные песни в её ремастере не появятся. Пока что они просто не подтверждены.
Релиз GTA: The Definitive Edition состоится уже завтра на ПК, PS4, PS5, Xbox One и Nintendo Switch. 10 ноября в сети появились ролики с геймплеем из сборника.
