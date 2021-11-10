Матч-центр Новости Видео Билеты Рейтинг букмекеров Обучение ставкам Заряжаем футболом
Какие песни из оригинальных GTA точно попали в The Definitive Edition?

Радиостанции выступают важным элементом каждой части GTA. Однако Rockstar до сих пор не сообщила, какие треки появятся в GTA: The Definitive Edition.

Издание VGC изучило этот вопрос — хотя бы какая-то часть песен точно появится в переиздании.

В прошлых версиях GTA на различных платформах авторы убрали несколько треков, в том числе композиции Майкла Джексона. Появятся ли они в обновлённых частях серии — неизвестно. Журналисты VGC составили список всех треков из GTA 3, San Andreas и Vice City. Появление каких-то композиций до сих пор под вопросом, но есть и те треки, которые точно будут.

Подтверждённые треки из GTA 3 — 20 из 56

  • Rush Rush — Debbie Harry
  • Shake It Up — Elizabeth Daily
  • I’m Hot Tonight — Elizabeth Daily
  • Stripe Summer — Dil-Don’t
  • Good Thing — Whatever
  • Fade Away — Craig Gray
  • Change — Conor and Jay
  • Innerbattle — R.R.D.S.
  • Score (Original Mix) — Slyder
  • Neo (The One) — Slyder
  • JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle — JoJo Pellegrino
  • Quagmire — Calyx (2001)
  • Bump To The Music by Fatamarse
  • Forever — Lucy
  • Pray It Goes OK? — Boyz 2 Girls
  • Grand Theft Auto — Da Shootaz
  • Rubber Tip — Funky BJs
  • Your Teeth In My Neck — Scientist
  • Non più andrai farfallone amoroso — Mozart
  • Finch’han del vino — Mozart

Подтверждённые треки из GTA: Vice City — 30 из 103

  • Broken Wings — Mr. Mister
  • Cum On Feel the Noize — Quiet Riot
  • (Keep Feeling) Fascination — The Human League
  • Atomic — Blondie
  • Kids in America — Kim Wilde
  • Pale Shelter — Tears for Fears
  • Sunglasses at Night — Corey Hart
  • Pump Me Up — Trouble Funk
  • One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) — Davy DMX
  • Magic’s Wand — Whodini
  • More Bounce to the Ounce — Zapp & Roger
  • And the Beat Goes On — The Whispers
  • Automatic — The Pointer Sisters
  • Out of Touch — Hall and Oates
  • Dance Hall Days — Wang Chung
  • Call Me — Go West
  • Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) — INXS
  • Run to You — Bryan Adams
  • Four Little Diamonds — Electric Light Orchestra
  • Owner of a Lonely Heart — Yes
  • Video Killed the Radio Star — The Buggles
  • Japanese Boy — Aneka
  • Life’s What You Make It — Talk Talk
  • Your Love — The Outfield
  • One Thing Leads to Another — The Fixx
  • Mama Papa Tú — Mongo Santamaría
  • Mambo Mucho Mambo — Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra
  • La Vida Es Una Lenteja — Unaesta
  • Expansions — Lonnie Liston Smith
  • Super Strut — Deodato
Подтверждённые треки из GTA: San Andreas — 11 из 155

  • Odyssey — Johnny Harris
  • West Coast Poplock — Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
  • Funky Worm — Ohio Players
  • Hey Good Lookin’ — Hank Williams
  • Alwayz into Somethin’ — N.W.A.
  • Fuck wit Dre Day — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
  • It Was a Good Day — Ice Cube
  • Cult of Personality — Living Colour
  • Movin’ on Up — Primal Screa
  • Jungle Fever — The Chakachas
  • Think (About It) — Lyn Collins

Хуже всех дела обстоят с San Andreas, однако это не означает, что остальные песни в её ремастере не появятся. Пока что они просто не подтверждены.

Релиз GTA: The Definitive Edition состоится уже завтра на ПК, PS4, PS5, Xbox One и Nintendo Switch. 10 ноября в сети появились ролики с геймплеем из сборника.

