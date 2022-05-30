EA снимет с продажи все игры своих партнёров в Origin
Electronic Arts неожиданно объявила, что 13 июня снимет с продажи абсолютно все игры своих партнёров. То есть всё, что издаёт не сама EA, больше нельзя будет приобрести в магазине Origin.
Издатель отмечает, что ранее купленные игры и дальше будут доступны для установки. Вдобавок в подписку EA Play и дальше будут входить избранные игры партнёров — за этим списком можно следить на сайте подписки.
Список игр, которые снимут с продаж
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Abzu
- Alwas Awakening
- Anno 1800
- Anno 2205
- AO Tennis
- Apotheon
- Aragammi
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Autonaut
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman Arkham City
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Batman Arkham Origins: Blackgate
- Battle Chasers Nightwar
- Beholder
- Beholder 2
- Biomutant
- Black Mirror
- Blackguards
- Blackguards 2
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound by Flame
- Breathedge
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bulletstorm
- Call of Cthulhu
- Capsized
- Chaos of Deponia
- Cities XL 2012
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Crashlands
- Crawl
- Cryptark
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Dark
- Darksiders
- Darksiders 2
- Darksiders 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darkwood
- Dead Cell
- Dead in Bermuda
- Dead in Vinlan
- Deponia
- Deponia Doomsday
- Detention
- Diluvion
- Distrust
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons of Dredmor
- Dusker
- ELEX
- Ember
- Endless Legend
- Epistory
- Europa Universalis 3
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Farmers Dynasty
- Farming Simulator 19
- Figment
- Final Fantasy 15
- Flame in the Floo
- For Honor
- For The King
- Fran Bow
- Frostpunk
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- FURI
- Ghost 1.0
- Ghost of a Tal
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Home
- Gonner
- Goodbye Deponia
- GreedFall
- Hacknet
- Halcyon 6
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hearts of Iron 3
- Hello Neighbo
- Hiveswap Act 1 & Act 2
- Home Behind
- Hover
- Hue
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Inside
- Into the Breach
- Jotun
- Judgment Apocalypse Survival Simulation
- Ken Folletts The Pillars of the Earth
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2
- LEGO Batman 3
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroe
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone War
- Legrand Legacy
- Limbo
- Little Misfortune
- Lost Castle
- Mable and the Wood
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Mad Max
- Mini Metro
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Moonlighter
- Mr Shifty
- Mugster
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time at Portia
- Nex Machina
- Northgart
- Omerta: City of Gangster
- Opus Magnum
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Othercide
- Out of the Park Baseball 19 & 20
- Overcooked
- Oxenfree
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Pony Islan
- Prison Architec
- Project Highrise
- Punch Club
- Pyre
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rayman Origin
- Rayman Legends
- Rebel Cops
- Rebel Galaxy
- Renowned Explorers
- Rime
- Scribblenauts
- Seasons After Fall
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun
- Shadwen
- Shady Part of Me
- Shantae
- Shenzhen IO
- Shift Quantum
- SHIO
- Sid Meier's Alpha Cenrauri
- Sinner: Sacrifice for the Redemption
- Slay the Spire
- Slime San
- Sniper Elite
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- Sparklite
- SpellForce 3
- Splasher
- Star Wars: Battleront (2004)
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Empire at War
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 — The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
- Star Wars: Tie Fighter
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter
- Stealth Bastar
- Stealth Inc 2
- Steamworld Dig
- Steamworld Heist
- Steep
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sundere
- Superhot
- Superhot Mind Control Delete
- Syberia 2
- Syberia 3
- Tacoma
- Tharsis
- The Bard's Tale (трилогия)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales (трилогия)
- The Count Lucanor
- The Crew 2
- The Escapists 1 & 2
- The Guest
- The Invisible Hours
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Sinking City
- The Colus Projec
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- «Ведьмак»
- «Ведьмак 2: Убийца королей»
- «Ведьмак 3: Дикая Охота»
- The Witnes
- They Are Billions
- This is the Police 1 & 2
- This War of Mine
- Titan Quest
- Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Division
- Tomb Raider (2013, 1, 2, 3, Angels of Darkness, The Last Revelation)
- Torchlight 2
- Torment Rides of Numenera
- Trials Evolution
- Trials Rising
- Trine 1 + 2 + 3 + 4
- Tropico 5 +
- Turmoil
- Two Point Hospita
- Tyranny
- Ultimate Chicken Hors
- Vampyr
- Victoria I
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Machanicus
- Warhammer Chaosbane
- Wasteland 2
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Wuppo
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yokka Laylee.
