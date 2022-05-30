Матч-центр Новости Видео Билеты Рейтинг букмекеров
EA снимет с продажи все игры своих партнёров в Origin

Electronic Arts неожиданно объявила, что 13 июня снимет с продажи абсолютно все игры своих партнёров. То есть всё, что издаёт не сама EA, больше нельзя будет приобрести в магазине Origin.

Издатель отмечает, что ранее купленные игры и дальше будут доступны для установки. Вдобавок в подписку EA Play и дальше будут входить избранные игры партнёров — за этим списком можно следить на сайте подписки.

Список игр, которые снимут с продаж

  1. A Plague Tale: Innocence
  2. Abzu
  3. Alwas Awakening
  4. Anno 1800
  5. Anno 2205
  6. AO Tennis
  7. Apotheon
  8. Aragammi
  9. Assassin's Creed 2
  10. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  11. Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
  12. Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  13. Assassin's Creed Origins
  14. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  15. Autonaut
  16. The Banner Saga
  17. The Banner Saga 2
  18. The Banner Saga 3
  19. Bastion
  20. Batman: Arkham Asylum
  21. Batman Arkham City
  22. Batman Arkham Origins
  23. Batman Arkham Origins: Blackgate
  24. Battle Chasers Nightwar
  25. Beholder
  26. Beholder 2
  27. Biomutant
  28. Black Mirror
  29. Blackguards
  30. Blackguards 2
  31. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  32. Bomber Crew
  33. Bound by Flame
  34. Breathedge
  35. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  36. Bulletstorm
  37. Call of Cthulhu
  38. Capsized
  39. Chaos of Deponia
  40. Cities XL 2012
  41. Cosmic Star Heroine
  42. Crashlands
  43. Crawl
  44. Cryptark
  45. Curse of the Dead Gods
  46. Dark
  47. Darksiders
  48. Darksiders 2
  49. Darksiders 3
  50. Darksiders Genesis
  51. Darkwood
  52. Dead Cell
  53. Dead in Bermuda
  54. Dead in Vinlan
  55. Deponia
  56. Deponia Doomsday
  57. Detention
  58. Diluvion
  59. Distrust
  60. Dungeons 3
  61. Dungeons of Dredmor
  62. Dusker
  63. ELEX
  64. Ember
  65. Endless Legend
  66. Epistory
  67. Europa Universalis 3
  68. F.E.A.R. 3
  69. Far Cry 3
  70. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
  71. Far Cry 4
  72. Far Cry 5
  73. Far Cry New Dawn
  74. Far Cry Primal
  75. Farmers Dynasty
  76. Farming Simulator 19
  77. Figment
  78. Final Fantasy 15
  79. Flame in the Floo
  80. For Honor
  81. For The King
  82. Fran Bow
  83. Frostpunk
  84. FTL: Faster Than Light
  85. FURI
  86. Ghost 1.0
  87. Ghost of a Tal
  88. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  89. Gone Home
  90. Gonner
  91. Goodbye Deponia
  92. GreedFall
  93. Hacknet
  94. Halcyon 6
  95. Hand of Fate 2
  96. Hand of Fate 2
  97. Hearts of Iron 3
  98. Hello Neighbo
  99. Hiveswap Act 1 & Act 2
  100. Home Behind
  101. Hover
  102. Hue
  103. Hyper Light Drifter
  104. Inside
  105. Into the Breach
  106. Jotun
  107. Judgment Apocalypse Survival Simulation
  108. Ken Folletts The Pillars of the Earth
  109. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  110. Kingdom: New Lands
  111. Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  112. Knights of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
  113. LEGO Batman
  114. LEGO Batman 2
  115. LEGO Batman 3
  116. LEGO Marvel Super Heroe
  117. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  118. LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone War
  119. Legrand Legacy
  120. Limbo
  121. Little Misfortune
  122. Lost Castle
  123. Mable and the Wood
  124. Mad Games Tycoon
  125. Mad Max
  126. Mini Metro
  127. Monster Jam Steel Titans
  128. Moonlighter
  129. Mr Shifty
  130. Mugster
  131. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  132. My Time at Portia
  133. Nex Machina
  134. Northgart
  135. Omerta: City of Gangster
  136. Opus Magnum
  137. Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  138. Othercide
  139. Out of the Park Baseball 19 & 20
  140. Overcooked
  141. Oxenfree
  142. Pillars of Eternity
  143. Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
  144. Pony Islan
  145. Prison Architec
  146. Project Highrise
  147. Punch Club
  148. Pyre
  149. Rainbow Six Siege
  150. Rayman Origin
  151. Rayman Legends
  152. Rebel Cops
  153. Rebel Galaxy
  154. Renowned Explorers
  155. Rime
  156. Scribblenauts
  157. Seasons After Fall
  158. Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun
  159. Shadwen
  160. Shady Part of Me
  161. Shantae
  162. Shenzhen IO
  163. Shift Quantum
  164. SHIO
  165. Sid Meier's Alpha Cenrauri
  166. Sinner: Sacrifice for the Redemption
  167. Slay the Spire
  168. Slime San
  169. Sniper Elite
  170. Sonic Mania
  171. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  172. South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  173. Sparklite
  174. SpellForce 3
  175. Splasher
  176. Star Wars: Battleront (2004)
  177. Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
  178. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)
  179. Star Wars: Dark Forces
  180. Star Wars: Empire at War
  181. Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  182. Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
  183. Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  184. Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
  185. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  186. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 — The Sith Lords
  187. Star Wars: Rebel Assault
  188. Star Wars: Rebellion
  189. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  190. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
  191. Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
  192. Star Wars: Starfighter
  193. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
  194. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
  195. Star Wars: Tie Fighter
  196. Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
  197. Star Wars: X-Wing
  198. Star Wars: X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter
  199. Stealth Bastar
  200. Stealth Inc 2
  201. Steamworld Dig
  202. Steamworld Heist
  203. Steep
  204. Sudden Strike 4
  205. Sundere
  206. Superhot
  207. Superhot Mind Control Delete
  208. Syberia 2
  209. Syberia 3
  210. Tacoma
  211. Tharsis
  212. The Bard's Tale (трилогия)
  213. The Book of Unwritten Tales (трилогия)
  214. The Count Lucanor
  215. The Crew 2
  216. The Escapists 1 & 2
  217. The Guest
  218. The Invisible Hours
  219. The Sexy Brutale
  220. The Sinking City
  221. The Colus Projec
  222. The Surge
  223. The Surge 2
  224. «Ведьмак»
  225. «Ведьмак 2: Убийца королей»
  226. «Ведьмак 3: Дикая Охота»
  227. The Witnes
  228. They Are Billions
  229. This is the Police 1 & 2
  230. This War of Mine
  231. Titan Quest
  232. Splinter Cell Blacklist
  233. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  234. Rainbow Six Siege
  235. The Division
  236. Tomb Raider (2013, 1, 2, 3, Angels of Darkness, The Last Revelation)
  237. Torchlight 2
  238. Torment Rides of Numenera
  239. Trials Evolution
  240. Trials Rising
  241. Trine 1 + 2 + 3 + 4
  242. Tropico 5 +
  243. Turmoil
  244. Two Point Hospita
  245. Tyranny
  246. Ultimate Chicken Hors
  247. Vampyr
  248. Victoria I
  249. Virginia
  250. Warhammer 40,000: Machanicus
  251. Warhammer Chaosbane
  252. Wasteland 2
  253. Watch Dogs
  254. Watch Dogs 2
  255. Worms W.M.D.
  256. Wreckfest
  257. Wuppo
  258. Yoku's Island Express
  259. Yokka Laylee.
