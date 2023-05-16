В PS Plus добавили 23 новые игры
Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus сразу 23 новые игры. Библиотеку PS Plus Extra и Premium (Deluxe) пополнили Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs Legion, The Evil Within 2 и другие проекты.
Из классики можно сыграть в Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Pursuit Force и Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light.
Пополнение PS Plus Exta
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Humanity
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- The Evil Within 2
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Thymesia
- Rain World
- Lake
- Conan Exiles
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Soundfall
Пополнение PS Plus Premium (Deluxe)
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
- Pursuit Force
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
Детали отключения PS Plus Collection
