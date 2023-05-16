Матч-центр Новости Видео Топ-матчи дня Билеты
В PS Plus добавили 23 новые игры

Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus сразу 23 новые игры. Библиотеку PS Plus Extra и Premium (Deluxe) пополнили Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs Legion, The Evil Within 2 и другие проекты.

Из классики можно сыграть в Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Pursuit Force и Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light.

Пополнение PS Plus Exta

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Humanity
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Tomb Raider (2013)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Thymesia
  • Rain World
  • Lake
  • Conan Exiles
  • Rune Factory 4 Special
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  • Soundfall

Пополнение PS Plus Premium (Deluxe)

  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
  • Pursuit Force
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
Sony отключила сервис PS Plus Collection с 18 бесплатными играми
