В PS Plus добавили 23 новые игры

Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus сразу 23 новые игры. Библиотеку PS Plus Extra и Premium (Deluxe) пополнили Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs Legion, The Evil Within 2 и другие проекты.

Из классики можно сыграть в Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Pursuit Force и Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light.

Пополнение PS Plus Exta

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Humanity

Watch Dogs Legion

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Tomb Raider (2013)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Thymesia

Rain World

Lake

Conan Exiles

Rune Factory 4 Special

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Soundfall

Пополнение PS Plus Premium (Deluxe)

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Pursuit Force

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered