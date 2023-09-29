Матч-центр Новости Видео Топ-матчи дня Трансферы РПЛ Билеты
Все новости
Стартовало голосование за лучшие игры года в премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023

29 сентября организаторы премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023 открыли голосование за игры в различных номинациях. Геймеры могут выбрать понравившиеся проекты в 17 различных категориях.

Голосование будет проходить вплоть до 20 октября. Список номинантов представлен на сайте GamesRadar. Итоги Golden Joystick Awards 2023 будут оглашены на специальном мероприятии 10 ноября.

Лучший звук

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI

Лучший сюжет

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Лучшее игровое сообщество

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Warframe
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Лучшее дополнение

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Лучшее железо

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Лучшая инди-игра

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars

Лучшая многопользовательская игра

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo IV
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant II
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Лучший визуальный дизайн

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies Of P
  • Street Fighter 6

Игра года на Nintendo Switch

  • Pikmin 4
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller II
  • Fae Farm

Игра года на ПК

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Игра года на PlayStation

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Игра года на Xbox

  • Starfield
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Лучшая поддержка

  • No Man's Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive/Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Студия года

  • Larian Studios
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Лучший трейлер

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 — Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver — Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Самая ожидаемая игра

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades II
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Лучшая VR-игра

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade
