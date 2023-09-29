Стартовало голосование за лучшие игры года в премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023
29 сентября организаторы премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023 открыли голосование за игры в различных номинациях. Геймеры могут выбрать понравившиеся проекты в 17 различных категориях.
Голосование будет проходить вплоть до 20 октября. Список номинантов представлен на сайте GamesRadar. Итоги Golden Joystick Awards 2023 будут оглашены на специальном мероприятии 10 ноября.
Лучший звук
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Лучший сюжет
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Лучшее игровое сообщество
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Лучшее дополнение
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Лучшее железо
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Лучшая инди-игра
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Лучшая многопользовательская игра
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Лучший визуальный дизайн
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Игра года на Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
Игра года на ПК
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Игра года на PlayStation
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Игра года на Xbox
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Лучшая поддержка
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive/Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Студия года
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Лучший трейлер
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 — Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver — Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Самая ожидаемая игра
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Лучшая VR-игра
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Комментарии