Baldur's Gate 3 завоевала главные награды на премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023
10 ноября в Лондоне состоялось вручение премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023 за заслуги в игровой индустрии. Организаторы выбрали лучшие игры 2023 года в различных номинациях.
Абсолютным победителем в своих шести номинациях стала Baldur's Gate 3. Новая RPG от Larian Studios удостоилась в том числе самой главной награды — «Игра года». Лучшей инди-игрой стала Sea of Stars, лучшим сетевым проектом назвали Mortal Kombat 1, а самым ожидаемым проектом назвали Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Победители Golden Joystick Awards 2023
Лучшая игра года
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- «Человек-паук 2»
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy 16
Игра года на ПК
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Игра года на PlayStation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Игра года на Xbox
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Игра года на Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller 2
- Fae Farm
Лучший сюжет
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Лучший звук
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy 16
Лучшая инди-игра
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Лучшее игровое сообщество
- Final Fantasy 16
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Лучшее дополнение
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Лучшее железо или гаджет
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Лучшая сетевая игра
- Exoprimal
- Diablo 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Лучший визуальный дизайн
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Лучшая долгосрочная поддержка
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Counter-Strike 2)
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Студия года
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt RED
Лучший трейлер
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 — Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver — Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Самая ожидаемая игра
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Hades 2
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Лучшая VR-игра
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Выбор стримеров
- Valorant
Прорыв года
- Cocoon
Выбор критиков
- Alan Wake 2
Лучший исполнитель главной роли
- Бен Старр — Клайв Розфилд в Final Fantasy 16
- Наджи Джетер — Майлз Моралес в Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Эллиз Шаппелль — Кэти Йохансон в Deliver Us Mars
- Илкка Вилли и Мэттью Порретта — Алан Уэйк в Alan Wake 2
- Мелани Либёрд — Сага Андерсон в Alan Wake 2
- Юрий Ловенталь — Питер Паркер в «Человеке-пауке 2»
- Камерон Монахэн — Кэл Кестис в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Лучший исполнитель роли второго плана
- Идрис Эльба — Соломон Рид в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Амелия Тайлер — рассказчица в Baldur's Gate 3
- Ральф Айнесон — Сидольфус Теламон в Final Fantasy 16
- Лора Бэйли — Мэри Джейн Уотсон в «Человеке-пауке 2»
- Нил Ньюбон — Астарион в Baldur's Gate 3
- Патриция Саммерсетт — Зельда в The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Сисси Джонс — Андреа в Starfield.
