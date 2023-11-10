Матч-центр Новости Топ-матчи дня Билеты Видео Чемп.Турниры
Baldur's Gate 3 завоевала главные награды на премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023

10 ноября в Лондоне состоялось вручение премии Golden Joystick Awards 2023 за заслуги в игровой индустрии. Организаторы выбрали лучшие игры 2023 года в различных номинациях.

Абсолютным победителем в своих шести номинациях стала Baldur's Gate 3. Новая RPG от Larian Studios удостоилась в том числе самой главной награды — «Игра года». Лучшей инди-игрой стала Sea of Stars, лучшим сетевым проектом назвали Mortal Kombat 1, а самым ожидаемым проектом назвали Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Победители Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Лучшая игра года

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • «Человек-паук 2»
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Final Fantasy 16

Игра года на ПК

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Игра года на PlayStation

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Игра года на Xbox

  • Starfield
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Игра года на Nintendo Switch

  • Pikmin 4
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller 2
  • Fae Farm

Лучший сюжет

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
  • PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Лучший звук

  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy 16

Лучшая инди-игра

  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder
  • Sea of Stars

Лучшее игровое сообщество

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Warframe
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Лучшее дополнение

  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Лучшее железо или гаджет

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Лучшая сетевая игра

  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Лучший визуальный дизайн

Лучшая долгосрочная поддержка

  • No Man's Sky
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Counter-Strike 2)
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

Студия года

  • Larian Studios
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt RED

Лучший трейлер

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 — Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver — Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Самая ожидаемая игра

  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
  • Hades 2
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • EVERYWHERE
  • Frostpunk 2
  • ARK 2
  • METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Лучшая VR-игра

  • C-Smash VRS
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Выбор стримеров

  • Valorant

Прорыв года

  • Cocoon

Выбор критиков

  • Alan Wake 2

Лучший исполнитель главной роли

  • Бен Старр — Клайв Розфилд в Final Fantasy 16
  • Наджи Джетер — Майлз Моралес в Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Эллиз Шаппелль — Кэти Йохансон в Deliver Us Mars
  • Илкка Вилли и Мэттью Порретта — Алан Уэйк в Alan Wake 2
  • Мелани Либёрд — Сага Андерсон в Alan Wake 2
  • Юрий Ловенталь — Питер Паркер в «Человеке-пауке 2»
  • Камерон Монахэн — Кэл Кестис в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Лучший исполнитель роли второго плана

  • Идрис Эльба — Соломон Рид в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Амелия Тайлер — рассказчица в Baldur's Gate 3
  • Ральф Айнесон — Сидольфус Теламон в Final Fantasy 16
  • Лора Бэйли — Мэри Джейн Уотсон в «Человеке-пауке 2»
  • Нил Ньюбон — Астарион в Baldur's Gate 3
  • Патриция Саммерсетт — Зельда в The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Сисси Джонс — Андреа в Starfield.
В «Южном Парке» уделили время Baldur’s Gate 3, но сделали гигантскую ошибку
