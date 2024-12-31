50 лучших игр 2024 года по версии Eurogamer
Авторитетное британское издание Eurogamer составило топ лучших игр 2024 года. В список вошли 50 проектов: от инди-игр до крупных AAA-блокбастеров.
Лучшей игрой года в издании признали Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — приключение по вселенной «Индианы Джонса». На втором месте оказался платформер Astro Bot, а замкнул тройку кооперативный экшен Helldivers 2.
В первую десятку также вошли Silent Hill 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard и инди-хит Mouthwashing. Среди других важных игр года — Indika (20), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (31), Homeworld 3 (42) и другие проекты.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Silent Hill 2
- Animal Well
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Mouthwashing
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Balatro
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- UFO 50
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- The Rise of the Golden Idol
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Indika
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- I Am Your Beast
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- No Case Should Remain Unsolved
- Timemelters
- Infinity Nikki
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
- Caves of Qud
- Arco
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Stellar Blade
- Pacific Drive
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Crow Country
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Fear the Spotlight
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Botany Manor
- Homeworld 3
- Children of the Sun
- Sorry We're Closed
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grunn
- 1000x Resist
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- The Plucky Squire.
