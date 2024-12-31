Скидки
Реклама
ООО «Перфлюенс». ИНН 7725380313
erid: 2RanynuEVrG
Бонус
Реклама 18+
ООО «Фортуна». ИНН: 6164205110
erid: 2Ranyknejct
Матч-центр Новости Топ-матчи Видео Чемп.Турниры
Показать ещё Все новости
Все новости
Матч-центр:
Вчера (0) Сегодня (0) Сейчас (0) Завтра (0) (0)
Главная Чемп.Play Новости

Лучшие игры 2024 от Eurogamer: Индиана Джонс, Astro Bot, Silent Hill 2, Stalker 2, Indika, Frostpunk 2 и другие

50 лучших игр 2024 года по версии Eurogamer
Аудио-версия:
Комментарии

Авторитетное британское издание Eurogamer составило топ лучших игр 2024 года. В список вошли 50 проектов: от инди-игр до крупных AAA-блокбастеров.

Лучшей игрой года в издании признали Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — приключение по вселенной «Индианы Джонса». На втором месте оказался платформер Astro Bot, а замкнул тройку кооперативный экшен Helldivers 2.

В первую десятку также вошли Silent Hill 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard и инди-хит Mouthwashing. Среди других важных игр года — Indika (20), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (31), Homeworld 3 (42) и другие проекты.

50 лучших игр 2024 года от издания Eurogamer

  1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  2. Astro Bot
  3. Helldivers 2
  4. Silent Hill 2
  5. Animal Well
  6. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  7. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  8. Mouthwashing
  9. Thank Goodness You're Here!
  10. Metaphor: ReFantazio
  11. Dragon's Dogma 2
  12. Balatro
  13. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  14. UFO 50
  15. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  16. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  17. The Rise of the Golden Idol
  18. Frostpunk 2
  19. Tactical Breach Wizards
  20. Indika
  21. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  22. I Am Your Beast
  23. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  24. No Case Should Remain Unsolved
  25. Timemelters
  26. Infinity Nikki
  27. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
  28. Caves of Qud
  29. Arco
  30. Dungeons of Hinterberg
  31. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
  32. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket
  33. Stellar Blade
  34. Pacific Drive
  35. Age of Mythology: Retold
  36. Crow Country
  37. Batman: Arkham Shadow
  38. Fear the Spotlight
  39. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
  40. MechWarrior 5: Clans
  41. Botany Manor
  42. Homeworld 3
  43. Children of the Sun
  44. Sorry We're Closed
  45. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
  46. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  47. Grunn
  48. 1000x Resist
  49. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  50. The Plucky Squire.
Материалы по теме
Лучшая игра 2024 года
Лучшая игра 2024 года
Комментарии
Новости. Чемп.Play
Все новости RSS

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с Правилами

© championat.com 2000–2024
Приложение для Android