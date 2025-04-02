В апреле в подписку Game Pass добавят Borderlands 3, Hunt: Showdown 1896 и ещё 7 игр

Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине апреля.

В этот раз в список вошли девять проектов: Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince, Hunt: Showdown 1896, All you Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep и WarGroove 2.

Фото: Xbox

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в начале апреля 2025 года:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition — 3 апреля (Standard и Ultimate)

— 3 апреля (Standard и Ultimate) All you Need is Help — 3 апреля (Standard)

— 3 апреля (Standard) Still Wakes the Deep — 3 апреля (Standard)

— 3 апреля (Standard) WarGroove 2 — 3 апреля (Standard)

— 3 апреля (Standard) Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition — 8 апреля (Standard и Ultimate)

— 8 апреля (Standard и Ultimate) South of Midnight — 8 апреля (Ultimate)

— 8 апреля (Ultimate) Commandos: Origins — 9 апреля (Ultimate)

— 9 апреля (Ultimate) Blue Prince — 10 апреля (Ultimate)

— 10 апреля (Ultimate) Hunt: Showdown 1896 — 15 апреля (Ultimate)

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 апреля из Game Pass пропадут Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, Homestead Arcana, Kona, Orcs Must Die! 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition и Turbo Golf Racing.