В апреле в подписку Game Pass добавят Borderlands 3, Hunt: Showdown 1896 и ещё 7 игр

Игры в подписке Game Pass в марте 2025 года: Monster Train, Enter the Gungeon, 33 Immortals, Galacticare и другие

Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине апреля.

В этот раз в список вошли девять проектов: Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince, Hunt: Showdown 1896, All you Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep и WarGroove 2.

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в начале апреля 2025 года:

  • Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition — 3 апреля (Standard и Ultimate)
  • All you Need is Help — 3 апреля (Standard)
  • Still Wakes the Deep — 3 апреля (Standard)
  • WarGroove 2 — 3 апреля (Standard)
  • Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition — 8 апреля (Standard и Ultimate)
  • South of Midnight — 8 апреля (Ultimate)
  • Commandos: Origins — 9 апреля (Ultimate)
  • Blue Prince — 10 апреля (Ultimate)
  • Hunt: Showdown 1896 — 15 апреля (Ultimate)

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 апреля из Game Pass пропадут Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, Homestead Arcana, Kona, Orcs Must Die! 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition и Turbo Golf Racing.

