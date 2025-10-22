В октябре в Game Pass добавят The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 и другие игры

Скидки
Игры в Game Pass (Геймпасс) в октябре 2025 года: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 и другие

Аудио-версия:
Комментарии

Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass во второй половине октября 2025 года.

В этот раз в список вошли сразу девять проектов. Главными хитами первой половины месяца и начала ноября станут ролевая игра The Outer Worlds 2, футбольный симулятор Football Manager 26 и симулятор мойщика PowerWash Simulator 2.

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в октябре и ноябре 2025 года

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Game Pass Premium) — 22 октября;
  • Commandos: Origins (Game Pass Premium) — 22 октября;
  • PowerWash Simulator 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 23 октября;
  • Bounty Star (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 23 октября;
  • Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 24 октября;
  • Halls of Torment (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 28 октября;
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 29 октября;
  • 1000xResist (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 4 ноября;
  • Football Manager 26 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 4 ноября.

Фото: Xbox

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 31 октября из Game Pass пропадут:

  • Jusant;
  • Metal Slug Tactics;
  • Return to Monkey Island.
Комментарии
