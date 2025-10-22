В октябре в Game Pass добавят The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 и другие игры
Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass во второй половине октября 2025 года.
В этот раз в список вошли сразу девять проектов. Главными хитами первой половины месяца и начала ноября станут ролевая игра The Outer Worlds 2, футбольный симулятор Football Manager 26 и симулятор мойщика PowerWash Simulator 2.
Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в октябре и ноябре 2025 года
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Game Pass Premium) — 22 октября;
- Commandos: Origins (Game Pass Premium) — 22 октября;
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 23 октября;
- Bounty Star (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 23 октября;
- Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 24 октября;
- Halls of Torment (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 28 октября;
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 29 октября;
- 1000xResist (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 4 ноября;
- Football Manager 26 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 4 ноября.
Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 31 октября из Game Pass пропадут:
- Jusant;
- Metal Slug Tactics;
- Return to Monkey Island.
