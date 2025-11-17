Скидки
The Game Awards 2025 — все номинанты, кто претендует на игру года, где голосовать, когда пройдёт стрим

Стали известны все номинанты на премию The Game Awards — 2025
Аудио-версия:
Комментарии

Организаторы игровой выставки The Game Awards — 2025 объявили всех номинантов в различных категориях на звание лучших игр 2025 года.

За главный приз и звание «Игры года» поборются сразу шесть проектов: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Хидео Кодзимы, платформер Donkey Kong Bananza, рогалик Hades 2, метроидвания Hollow Knight: Silksong и ролевая игра Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Больше всего номинаций на TGA — 2025 получила Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — сразу 12. Далее идут Death Stranding 2 и Ghost of Yotei — у обеих по восемь номинаций. Церемония вручения наград пройдёт в ночь на 12 декабря в Лос-Анджелесе.

Фото: The Game Awards

«Игра года»

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
  • Donkey Kong Bananza;
  • Hades 2;
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong;
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Лучшая режиссура

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Hades 2;
  • Split Fiction.

Лучшее повествование

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;
  • Silent Hill f.

Лучшее художественное исполнение

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Hades 2;
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Лучшая музыка в играх

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong;
  • Hades 2;
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Лучший дизайн звука

  • Battlefield 6;
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Silent Hill f.

Лучшая актёрская игра

  • Бен Старр — Версо из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Чарли Кокс — Густав из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Эрика Иши — Ацу из Ghost of Yotei;
  • Дженнифер Инглиш — Маэль из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Конацу Като — Хинако из Silent Hill f;
  • Трой Бэйкер — Индиана Джонс из Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Dispatch

Dispatch

Фото: AdHoc

Инновации в доступности

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows;
  • Atomfall;
  • Doom: The Dark Ages;
  • EA Sports FC 26;
  • South of Midnight.

Игра с лучшей поддержкой от разработчиков

  • Final Fantasy 14;
  • Fortnite;
  • Helldivers 2;
  • Marvel Rivals;
  • No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая поддержка от сообщества

  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Final Fantasy 14;
  • Fortnite;
  • Helldivers 2;
  • No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая инди-игра

  • Absolum;
  • Ball x Pit;
  • Blue Prince;
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Hades 2;
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Фото: Team Cherry

Лучшая дебютная инди-игра

  • Blue Prince;
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Despelote;
  • Dispatch;
  • Megabonk.

Лучшая мобильная игра

  • Destiny: Rising;
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X;
  • Sonic Rumble;
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby;
  • Wuthering Waves.

Лучший экшен

  • Battlefield 6;
  • Doom: The Dark Ages;
  • Hades 2;
  • Ninja Gaiden 4;
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

Лучшее приключение

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
  • Ghost of Yotei;
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle;
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong;
  • Split Fiction.

Лучшая ролевая игра

  • Avowed;
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;
  • The Outer Worlds 2;
  • Monster Hunter Wilds.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Фото: Warhorse

Лучший файтинг

  • 2XKO;
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2;
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves;
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection;
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage.

Лучшая семейная игра

  • Donkey Kong Bananza;
  • LEGO Party!;
  • LEGO Voyagers;
  • Mario Kart World;
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds;
  • Split Fiction.

Лучший симулятор или стратегия

  • The Alters;
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS — The Ivalice Chronicles;
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3;
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 7;
  • Tempest Rising;
  • Two Point Museum.

Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра

  • EA Sports FC 26;
  • F1 25;
  • Mario Kart World;
  • Rematch;
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Лучший мультиплеер

  • Arc Raiders;
  • Battlefield 6;
  • Elden Ring Nightreign;
  • Peak;
  • Split Fiction.
Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders

Фото: Embark

Лучшая адаптация видеоигры

  • «Minecraft в кино»;
  • Devil May Cry;
  • «Одни из нас» — второй сезон;
  • «Splinter Cell: Караул смерти»;
  • «Дожить до рассвета».

Самая ожидаемая игра

  • GTA 6
  • «Ведьмак 4»
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • 007 First Light
  • «Росомаха»

Лучшая игра для киберспорта

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Лучший киберспортсмен

  • brawk (Valorant)
  • Chovy (League of Legends)
  • f0rsakeN (Valorant)
  • Kakeru (Street FIghter)
  • MenaRD (Street Fighter)
  • Zyw0o (Counter-Strike 2)

Лучшая киберспортивная команда

  • Gen.G — League of Legends
  • NRG — Valorant
  • Team Falcons — DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality — Counter-Strike 2

Лучший блогер/создатель контента

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut.
