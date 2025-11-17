Стали известны все номинанты на премию The Game Awards — 2025

Организаторы игровой выставки The Game Awards — 2025 объявили всех номинантов в различных категориях на звание лучших игр 2025 года.
За главный приз и звание «Игры года» поборются сразу шесть проектов: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Хидео Кодзимы, платформер Donkey Kong Bananza, рогалик Hades 2, метроидвания Hollow Knight: Silksong и ролевая игра Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Больше всего номинаций на TGA — 2025 получила Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — сразу 12. Далее идут Death Stranding 2 и Ghost of Yotei — у обеих по восемь номинаций. Церемония вручения наград пройдёт в ночь на 12 декабря в Лос-Анджелесе.
Фото: The Game Awards
«Игра года»
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
- Donkey Kong Bananza;
- Hades 2;
- Hollow Knight: Silksong;
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Лучшая режиссура
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Hades 2;
- Split Fiction.
Лучшее повествование
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;
- Silent Hill f.
Лучшее художественное исполнение
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Hades 2;
- Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Лучшая музыка в играх
- Hollow Knight: Silksong;
- Hades 2;
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
Лучший дизайн звука
- Battlefield 6;
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Silent Hill f.
Лучшая актёрская игра
- Бен Старр — Версо из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Чарли Кокс — Густав из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Эрика Иши — Ацу из Ghost of Yotei;
- Дженнифер Инглиш — Маэль из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Конацу Като — Хинако из Silent Hill f;
- Трой Бэйкер — Индиана Джонс из Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Dispatch
Фото: AdHoc
Инновации в доступности
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows;
- Atomfall;
- Doom: The Dark Ages;
- EA Sports FC 26;
- South of Midnight.
Игра с лучшей поддержкой от разработчиков
- Final Fantasy 14;
- Fortnite;
- Helldivers 2;
- Marvel Rivals;
- No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая поддержка от сообщества
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Final Fantasy 14;
- Fortnite;
- Helldivers 2;
- No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая инди-игра
- Absolum;
- Ball x Pit;
- Blue Prince;
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Hades 2;
- Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Фото: Team Cherry
Лучшая дебютная инди-игра
- Blue Prince;
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Despelote;
- Dispatch;
- Megabonk.
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Destiny: Rising;
- Persona 5: The Phantom X;
- Sonic Rumble;
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby;
- Wuthering Waves.
Лучший экшен
- Battlefield 6;
- Doom: The Dark Ages;
- Hades 2;
- Ninja Gaiden 4;
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.
Лучшее приключение
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;
- Ghost of Yotei;
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle;
- Hollow Knight: Silksong;
- Split Fiction.
Лучшая ролевая игра
- Avowed;
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;
- The Outer Worlds 2;
- Monster Hunter Wilds.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Фото: Warhorse
Лучший файтинг
- 2XKO;
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2;
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves;
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection;
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage.
Лучшая семейная игра
- Donkey Kong Bananza;
- LEGO Party!;
- LEGO Voyagers;
- Mario Kart World;
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds;
- Split Fiction.
Лучший симулятор или стратегия
- The Alters;
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS — The Ivalice Chronicles;
- Jurassic World Evolution 3;
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7;
- Tempest Rising;
- Two Point Museum.
Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра
- EA Sports FC 26;
- F1 25;
- Mario Kart World;
- Rematch;
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.
Лучший мультиплеер
- Arc Raiders;
- Battlefield 6;
- Elden Ring Nightreign;
- Peak;
- Split Fiction.
Arc Raiders
Фото: Embark
Лучшая адаптация видеоигры
- «Minecraft в кино»;
- Devil May Cry;
- «Одни из нас» — второй сезон;
- «Splinter Cell: Караул смерти»;
- «Дожить до рассвета».
Самая ожидаемая игра
- GTA 6
- «Ведьмак 4»
- Resident Evil Requiem
- 007 First Light
- «Росомаха»
Лучшая игра для киберспорта
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Лучший киберспортсмен
- brawk (Valorant)
- Chovy (League of Legends)
- f0rsakeN (Valorant)
- Kakeru (Street FIghter)
- MenaRD (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o (Counter-Strike 2)
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
- Gen.G — League of Legends
- NRG — Valorant
- Team Falcons — DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality — Counter-Strike 2
Лучший блогер/создатель контента
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut.