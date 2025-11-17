Стали известны все номинанты на премию The Game Awards — 2025

Организаторы игровой выставки The Game Awards — 2025 объявили всех номинантов в различных категориях на звание лучших игр 2025 года.

За главный приз и звание «Игры года» поборются сразу шесть проектов: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Хидео Кодзимы, платформер Donkey Kong Bananza, рогалик Hades 2, метроидвания Hollow Knight: Silksong и ролевая игра Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Больше всего номинаций на TGA — 2025 получила Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — сразу 12. Далее идут Death Stranding 2 и Ghost of Yotei — у обеих по восемь номинаций. Церемония вручения наград пройдёт в ночь на 12 декабря в Лос-Анджелесе.

Фото: The Game Awards

«Игра года»

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;

Donkey Kong Bananza;

Hades 2;

Hollow Knight: Silksong;

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Лучшая режиссура

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;

Ghost of Yotei;

Hades 2;

Split Fiction.

Лучшее повествование

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;

Ghost of Yotei;

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;

Silent Hill f.

Лучшее художественное исполнение

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach;

Ghost of Yotei;

Hades 2;

Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Лучшая музыка в играх

Hollow Knight: Silksong;

Hades 2;

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Ghost of Yotei;

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Лучший дизайн звука

Battlefield 6;

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;

Ghost of Yotei;

Silent Hill f.

Лучшая актёрская игра

Бен Старр — Версо из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Чарли Кокс — Густав из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Эрика Иши — Ацу из Ghost of Yotei;

Дженнифер Инглиш — Маэль из Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Конацу Като — Хинако из Silent Hill f;

Трой Бэйкер — Индиана Джонс из Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Dispatch Фото: AdHoc

Инновации в доступности

Assassin’s Creed Shadows;

Atomfall;

Doom: The Dark Ages;

EA Sports FC 26;

South of Midnight.

Игра с лучшей поддержкой от разработчиков

Final Fantasy 14;

Fortnite;

Helldivers 2;

Marvel Rivals;

No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая поддержка от сообщества

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Final Fantasy 14;

Fortnite;

Helldivers 2;

No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая инди-игра

Absolum;

Ball x Pit;

Blue Prince;

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Hades 2;

Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Фото: Team Cherry

Лучшая дебютная инди-игра

Blue Prince;

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Despelote;

Dispatch;

Megabonk.

Лучшая мобильная игра

Destiny: Rising;

Persona 5: The Phantom X;

Sonic Rumble;

Umamusume: Pretty Derby;

Wuthering Waves.

Лучший экшен

Battlefield 6;

Doom: The Dark Ages;

Hades 2;

Ninja Gaiden 4;

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

Лучшее приключение

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach;

Ghost of Yotei;

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle;

Hollow Knight: Silksong;

Split Fiction.

Лучшая ролевая игра

Avowed;

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33;

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2;

The Outer Worlds 2;

Monster Hunter Wilds.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Фото: Warhorse

Лучший файтинг

2XKO;

Capcom Fighting Collection 2;

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves;

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection;

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage.

Лучшая семейная игра

Donkey Kong Bananza;

LEGO Party!;

LEGO Voyagers;

Mario Kart World;

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds;

Split Fiction.

Лучший симулятор или стратегия

The Alters;

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS — The Ivalice Chronicles;

Jurassic World Evolution 3;

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7;

Tempest Rising;

Two Point Museum.

Лучшая спортивная или гоночная игра

EA Sports FC 26;

F1 25;

Mario Kart World;

Rematch;

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Лучший мультиплеер

Arc Raiders;

Battlefield 6;

Elden Ring Nightreign;

Peak;

Split Fiction.

Arc Raiders Фото: Embark

Лучшая адаптация видеоигры

«Minecraft в кино»;

Devil May Cry;

«Одни из нас» — второй сезон;

«Splinter Cell: Караул смерти»;

«Дожить до рассвета».

Самая ожидаемая игра

GTA 6

«Ведьмак 4»

Resident Evil Requiem

007 First Light

«Росомаха»

Лучшая игра для киберспорта

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Лучший киберспортсмен

brawk (Valorant)

Chovy (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN (Valorant)

Kakeru (Street FIghter)

MenaRD (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o (Counter-Strike 2)

Лучшая киберспортивная команда

Gen.G — League of Legends

NRG — Valorant

Team Falcons — DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality — Counter-Strike 2

Лучший блогер/создатель контента