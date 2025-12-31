Скидки
Лучшие игры 2025 от Eurogamer: Blue Prince, Expedition 33, Baby Steps, Dispatch, Arc Raiders, Peak и другие

50 лучших игр 2025 года по версии Eurogamer
Авторитетное британское издание Eurogamer составило традиционный топ лучших игр 2025 года. В список вошли 50 проектов: от инди-игр до крупных AAA-блокбастеров.

Лучшей игрой года в издании признали Blue Prince — головоломку-рогалик про исследование гигантского особняка с загадками. На второй строчке оказалась Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, триумфматор The Game Awards, а замкнула тройку Baby Steps о герое, который учится ходить.

В первую десятку вошли футбольная аркада Despelote, хоррор Silent Hill f и инди-проект Skate Story. В общий список также попали сетевой шутер ARC Raiders, ролевая игра Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, экшен Elden Ring Nightreign, ремастер Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater и другие проекты.

50 лучших игр 2025 года от издания Eurogamer

  1. Blue Prince.
  2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
  3. Baby Steps.
  4. Despelote.
  5. Dispatch.
  6. Split Fiction.
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong.
  8. Silent Hill f.
  9. Skate Story.
  10. Donkey Kong Bananza.
  11. Hades 2.
  12. Skin Deep.
  13. Sektori.
  14. BALL x Pit.
  15. ARC Raiders.
  16. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
  17. Lumines Arise.
  18. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
  19. The Seance of Blake Manor.
  20. Promise Mascot Agency.
  21. Keeper.
  22. Elden Ring Nightreign.
  23. Mario Kart World.
  24. Battlefield 6.
  25. Rematch.
  26. Final Fantasy Tactics — The Ivalice Chronicles.
  27. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.
  28. Abiotic Factor.
  29. Assassin's Creed Shadows.
  30. Sword of the Sea.
  31. Peak.
  32. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.
  33. Lushfoil Photography Sim.
  34. Blades of Fire.
  35. Ghost of Yotei.
  36. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
  37. Old Skies.
  38. Atomfall.
  39. Ghost Town.
  40. Kirby Air Riders.
  41. No, I'm not a Human.
  42. Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
  43. Expelled!
  44. The Outer Worlds 2.
  45. Tiny Bookshop.
  46. Horses.
  47. Two Point Museum.
  48. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
  49. LEGO Voyagers.
  50. Avowed.
