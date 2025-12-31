50 лучших игр 2025 года по версии Eurogamer

Авторитетное британское издание Eurogamer составило традиционный топ лучших игр 2025 года. В список вошли 50 проектов: от инди-игр до крупных AAA-блокбастеров.
Лучшей игрой года в издании признали Blue Prince — головоломку-рогалик про исследование гигантского особняка с загадками. На второй строчке оказалась Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, триумфматор The Game Awards, а замкнула тройку Baby Steps о герое, который учится ходить.
В первую десятку вошли футбольная аркада Despelote, хоррор Silent Hill f и инди-проект Skate Story. В общий список также попали сетевой шутер ARC Raiders, ролевая игра Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, экшен Elden Ring Nightreign, ремастер Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater и другие проекты.
50 лучших игр 2025 года от издания Eurogamer
- Blue Prince.
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
- Baby Steps.
- Despelote.
- Dispatch.
- Split Fiction.
- Hollow Knight: Silksong.
- Silent Hill f.
- Skate Story.
- Donkey Kong Bananza.
- Hades 2.
- Skin Deep.
- Sektori.
- BALL x Pit.
- ARC Raiders.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
- Lumines Arise.
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
- The Seance of Blake Manor.
- Promise Mascot Agency.
- Keeper.
- Elden Ring Nightreign.
- Mario Kart World.
- Battlefield 6.
- Rematch.
- Final Fantasy Tactics — The Ivalice Chronicles.
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.
- Abiotic Factor.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows.
- Sword of the Sea.
- Peak.
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.
- Lushfoil Photography Sim.
- Blades of Fire.
- Ghost of Yotei.
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.
- Old Skies.
- Atomfall.
- Ghost Town.
- Kirby Air Riders.
- No, I'm not a Human.
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
- Expelled!
- The Outer Worlds 2.
- Tiny Bookshop.
- Horses.
- Two Point Museum.
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
- LEGO Voyagers.
- Avowed.