В январе в Game Pass добавят Resident Evil Village, Star Wars Outlaws и другие игры
Компания Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине января 2026 года.
Главными новинками в подписке станут Resident Evil: Village, который попадёт в тарифы Ultimate, Premium и PC. Среди других новинок — экшен Star Wars Outlaws и хоррор Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition.
Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в январе 2026 года:
- Brews & Bastards (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — уже доступно
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — уже доступно
- Atomfall (Premium) — 7 января
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Premium) — 7 января
- Rematch (Premium) — 7 января
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Premium) — 7 января
- Final Fantasy (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 8 января
- Star Wars Outlaws (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 13 января
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 15 января
- Resident Evil Village (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 20 января
- MIO: Memories in Orbit (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 20 января
Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 января из Game Pass пропадут:
- Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
- Neon White
- Road 96
- The Ascent
- The Grinch Christmas Adventures
