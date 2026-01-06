Скидки
В январе в Game Pass добавят Resident Evil Village, Star Wars Outlaws и другие игры

Компания Microsoft по традиции раскрыла список игр, которые пополнят библиотеку Xbox Game Pass в первой половине января 2026 года.

Главными новинками в подписке станут Resident Evil: Village, который попадёт в тарифы Ultimate, Premium и PC. Среди других новинок — экшен Star Wars Outlaws и хоррор Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition.

Какие игры добавят в Game Pass в январе 2026 года:

  • Brews & Bastards (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — уже доступно
  • Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — уже доступно
  • Atomfall (Premium) — 7 января
  • Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Premium) — 7 января
  • Rematch (Premium) — 7 января
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Premium) — 7 января
  • Final Fantasy (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 8 января
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 13 января
  • My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass) — 15 января
  • Resident Evil Village (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 20 января
  • MIO: Memories in Orbit (Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 20 января

Microsoft также рассказала, какие игры скоро покинут сервис. Уже 15 января из Game Pass пропадут:

  • Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
  • Neon White
  • Road 96
  • The Ascent
  • The Grinch Christmas Adventures
Комментарии
