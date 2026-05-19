Скидки
Реклама
ООО «Перфлюенс». ИНН 7725380313
erid: 2RanynuEVrG
3х500 ₽
Реклама 18+
ООО «Фортуна». ИНН: 6164205110
erid: 2Ranym3MDvH
Реклама 18+
ООО «ПМБК», ИНН 7729607406
erid: 2Ranyms2Ain
Эфир Матч-центр Новости Топ-матчи Видео Рейтинг букмекеров Теперь вы знаете
Показать ещё Все новости
Все новости
Матч-центр:
Вчера (0) Сегодня (0) Сейчас (0) Завтра (0) (0)
Главная Чемп.Play Новости

В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars: Outlaws и другие игры

В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars: Outlaws и другие игры
Комментарии

Сегодня в PS Plus случилось очередное пополнение. Sony добавила в каталог расширенных тарифов подписки Star Wars: Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bramble: The Mountain King, Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition и другие тайтлы.

Среди главных проектов месяца выделяются культовый вестерн Red Dead Redemption 2 и экшен Star Wars: Outlaws по вселенной «Звёздных войн».

Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в мае 2026 года:

  • Star Wars: Outlaws;
  • Red Dead Redemption 2;
  • Bramble: The Mountain King;
  • The Thaumaturge;
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn;
  • Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged;
  • Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition.

Фото: Sony

Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в мае 2026 года

  • Time Crisis
Комментарии
Новости. Чемп.Play
Все новости RSS

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с Правилами

© championat.com 2000–2026
Приложение для Android