В PS Plus добавили Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars: Outlaws и другие игры
Сегодня в PS Plus случилось очередное пополнение. Sony добавила в каталог расширенных тарифов подписки Star Wars: Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bramble: The Mountain King, Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition и другие тайтлы.
Среди главных проектов месяца выделяются культовый вестерн Red Dead Redemption 2 и экшен Star Wars: Outlaws по вселенной «Звёздных войн».
Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в мае 2026 года:
- Star Wars: Outlaws;
- Red Dead Redemption 2;
- Bramble: The Mountain King;
- The Thaumaturge;
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn;
- Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged;
- Enotria: The Last Song Standard Edition.
Фото: Sony
Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в мае 2026 года
- Time Crisis
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