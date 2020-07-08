FONBET: what we're doing to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

FONBET understands the serious nature of what the world is dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic, and is proud to donate RUB 30 million to hospitals and funds fighting the pandemic.

The money will be spent on purchasing masks and other protective equipment, mechanical ventilators, and on other medical needs. We encourage all other betting companies to support this initiative in any way that they can.



Look after yourself and your loved ones, and stay healthy.

FONBET CEO Alexander Paramonov

FONBET charitable programme Bet on Kindness

22 June

FONBET has decided to increase its additional charitable donations from RUB 50 to 70 million. The money will be distributed by the end of July.



02 July

«Give Food» – joint project with Robambell restaurant. Purchased and organised the delivery of hot meals to Moscow veterans, at a cost of 1,323,000 roubles.



02 July

State Treasury Institution «Centre for the Promotion of Family Education (Central)», Moscow. Purchased personal protective equipment, baby food and two interactive development floors at a total cost of 838,000 roubles.



29 June

Orthodox children's social and rehabilitation centre in Pokrov, Moscow Region. Financial assistance totalling 929,400 roubles for the provision of summer holiday activities for children.



29 June

«Spread Your Wings» Charity Foundation for Social Assistance to Children. Refurbishment of the children's playroom at the Centre for Social and Legal Assistance for Children under the Care of the Azarov Orphanage, Kaluga Region; Purchased materials and equipment for providing psychological assistance to young orphans and their children in the Centre for Social and Legal Assistance for Children, Smolensk region; Purchased furniture for the Centre of Orphans for the Family Education Promotion and Post-Boarding Support, Vladimir region; Purchased medical devices and materials for the Gnezdyshko Orphanage, Smolensk region, as well as for the Berega Family Education Promotion Centre, Kaluga region; Provided assistance to families with children with disabilities, the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region, for a total amount of 1,428,970 roubles.

25 June

«Nadezhda» Social Centre at Trinity Church in Kolomna (Schurovo). Purchased 90,500 roubles worth of food products



23 June

The Dimina Mechta Charity Foundation for orphans and children with disabilities in Moscow. RUB 1,206,300 has been donated to equip a salt therapy room in an orphanage in Arzamas, to purchase laptops for 15 specialist teams in 5 regions using the Portage Model, and to pay for special education teachers, speech therapists and psychologists to conduct remote classes for children and parent consultations.

The Leukemia Foundation RUB 700,000 has been donated to purchase personal protective equipment for the National Medical Research Centre of Hematology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Research Institute of Hematology, the Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Centre, the Russian Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion Medicine of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, and the Almazov National Medical Research Centre of Hematology.

Charitable donations already total 45 000 000 RUB

19 June

The Angely Nadezhdy Children's Charity Foundation, Volzhsky. RUB 304,035 to help equip an anti-crisis rehabilitation centre.

The Добро24.ру Charity Foundation, Krasnoyarsk. RUB 500,000 to purchase medical equipment for a children's tuberculosis resort and the Krasnoyarsk Interdistrict Children's Clinical Hospital No. 1.



18 June

RUB 690,000 donated to the First Sanatorium Orphanage, Nizhny Novgorod, to restore their sports ground.



16 June

Deti Solntsa ANO children's hospice, Moscow. RUB 169,607 donated to purchase personal care products and antiseptics.

RUB 2,500,000 donated for the delivery of hot meals to doctors in Stavropol.

The Nastenka Charity Foundation, Moscow. RUB 556,500 donated to purchase children's care packages for the Pirogov Russian Children's Clinical Hospital.

11 June

Centre for Diagnostics and Consulting in the Samara Oblast (centre for psychological, pedagogical, medical and social assistance). RUB 1,200,000 donated to repair the facilities' grounds and sports areas, as well as to purchase sensory integration equipment.



5 June

Podsolnukh Charity Foundation. RUB 1,000,000 donated for the treatment of children with immunodeficiency disorders (inpatient treatment and purchase of medicines and their home delivery), to find a diagnosis for wards of the foundation, as well as to purchase medicines and equipment for medical facilities.



4 June

Continuation of the #боремсявместе project. RUB 510,000 donated to purchase hot meals for the medical staff at the following Moscow hospitals: Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care, V.I. Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology, and the 6th Children's Hospital of Infectious Diseases.



3 June

Nizhegorodsky Charity Foundation. RUB 92,500 donated to purchase air recirculators for the Social and Rehabilitation Centre for Minors of the Krasnooktyabrsky District in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Starost v Radost Charitable Foundation. Additional assistance worth RUB 2,000,000 for 50 inpatient facilities in the Moscow Oblast, including the Klinsky Residential Facility, the Tarussky Residential Facility for the elderly and disabled, a nursing home in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, and a nursing home in Kolomna.



2 June

Sports and Recreation Centre for Children with Disabilities, Yekaterinburg. RUB 452,800 donated to purchase children's sporting equipment.

The Помоги.Орг internet fund. RUB 500,000 donated to purchase personal protective equipment for four hospitals in Pskov Oblast: Bezhanitsky District Hospital, its branch in Loknyansky Village, and Nevelsky Interdistrict Hospital and its Usvyatsky branch.

1 June

FONBET has increased its additional charitable donations from RUB 30 to 50 million.

Predanie Charitable Foundation. RUB 1,055,500 donated to purchase personal protective equipment for the medical staff and patients of the district hospital in Breytovo Village, Yaroslavl Oblast.

Ispolnenie Mechty Charitable Foundation, Udmurt Republic. RUB 180,000 donated to purchase special desks for an orphanage for children with intellectual disabilities in Kanifolnoye Village.

Ispolnenie Mechty Charitable Foundation, Republic of Tatarstan. RUB 1,500,000 donated to purchase groceries for families of children with special needs.



29 May

The Noah special work home. RUB 500,000 donated for housing rentals in Moscow Oblast for homeless community shelters.



28 May

Joint charity project with the Russian Football Union. RUB 400,000 donated to help the widows of football veterans.



27 May

Obyedinenie Charity Fund. RUB 300,000 donated to rebuild a school in the village of Khosrekh, Republic of Dagestan.



25 May

Nizhny Novgorod Charity Fund, Nizhny Novgorod. RUB 344,886 donated to help support four orphanages: Social and Rehabilitation Centre for Minors, Krasnooktyabrsky District; Zamyatinsky Orphanage, Balakhninsky District; Nadezhda Social and Rehabilitation Centre for Minors, Voznesensky District; and Korablik Libezhevsky Orphanage, Chkalovsky District.

Myshkin Hospital, Yaroslavl Oblast. RUB 438,500 donated to purchase medical equipment and personal protective equipment.



21 May

Doctor Lisa Fair Aid Foundation international non-government charity. RUB 1,000,000 donated to help the unemployed and homeless.

20 May

The #боремсявместе project. RUB 400,500 donated to purchase hot meals for the medical staff of Moscow hospitals (Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, Sklifosovsky Emergency Care Research Institute, and the Kulakov Scientific Centre of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology).

Pravmir Charity Fund. RUB 500,000 donated to purchase personal protective equipment for the medical staff of the Baranov Republican Hospital, Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia.

Stuk Serdtsa Charity Fund. RUB 350,000 donated to help families with children with disabilities.

Zabota Nizhny Novgorod Regional Charitable Foundation, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. RUB 250,000 donated to purchase groceries for the elderly.



19 May

The Association of Cancer Patients. RUB 700,000 donated to purchase coolers for the N.N. Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Centre and the Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Centre.

Additional donations by Fonbet 70 000 000 RUB

18 May

ANO Deti Solntsa (children's hospice), Moscow Oblast. RUB 447 590 donated to provide medical equipment for hospice vehicles.

Pamyat Pokoleniy Charity Fund. RUB 1 500 000 donated to support World War Two veterans.



15 May

Doroga Zhizni Charity Fund, Moscow. RUB 350,000 donated to help children abandoned by their parents.

E.P. Glinka Centre for Social Adaptation (homeless shelter), Moscow RUB 210,000 donated to purchase clothing for persons without a permanent place of residence and occupation.



12 May

Dom s Mayakom children's hospice, Moscow. RUB 401 815 donated to purchase groceries, medicine and medical equipment.

Lesnoy Centre for the Promotion of Family Education, Moscow Oblast. RUB 300,000 donated to purchase supplies for needlework, creative activities, outdoor activities, educational games and sports equipment.

8 May

A hospice in Kazan. A joint project with Danis Zaripov, captain of the Ak Bars Hockey Club. RUB 200,000 donated for general hospice needs.

Russian Union of Athletes. RUB 1,200,000 donated to help 40 distinguished sports veterans in seven regions of the Russian Federation.

Sirat Charity Fund, Makhachkala,Republic of Dagestan. RUB 700,000 donated for additional assistance to low-income citizens.

Darim Edu Charity Project. RUB 350,000 donated to purchase groceries for people in need.



30 April

Central City Hospital, Buynaksk, Republic of Dagestan. RUB 860,000 to purchase personal protective equipment.

AdVita Charity Fund for cancer patients. RUB 1,000,000 donated to support specialised clinics in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast.

Dolgo i Schastlivo Charity Fund for the elderly. RUB 797,570 donated to purchase personal protective equipment and antiseptics for three geriatric hospitals in St. Petersburg.



29 April

Krug Regional Organization for Social and Creative Rehabilitation, Moscow. Social rehabilitation for children with special needs. RUB 200,000 donated to help conduct online seminars.

Continuation of the #боремсявместе project. RUB 360,000 donated to purchase hot lunches for medical personnel at the Vishnevsky Centre in Moscow.

Zabota boarding house for children with intellectual disabilities, Republic of Dagestan. RUB 148,900 donated to purchase furniture.

Vladimir Oblast. Social and Rehabilitation Centre for Minors. RUB 302,114 donated to purchase children's clothes for the inpatient facility.

Moscow Oblast. Tri Sestry Medical Centre. Rehabilitation of Sasha Klimenko after surgery (cerebral palsy, epilepsy). The charitable foundation declined to provide planned help for the family. RUB 250,000 was awarded.



27 April

Municipal Educational Institution for Orphans and Abandoned Children, Podolsk, Moscow Oblast. RUB 300,000 donated to support the children's home.

Glinka Centre for Social Adaptation (homeless shelter), Moscow. RUB 290,000 donated to purchase clothing for persons without a permanent place of residence and occupation.

25 April

St. Sophia Orthodox Social House, Moscow. RUB 500,000 donated to help the orphanage for children with disabilities.

Sirat Charity Fund, Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan. RUB 300,000 donated to support low-income citizens.



24 April

Podolsk Specialized Orphanage, Moscow Oblast. RUB 508,000 were provided in assistance.

The #боремсявместе project. RUB 360,000 donated to deliver hot meals to doctors in Moscow hospitals.



23 April

The Noah special work home. RUB 1,500,000 donated to support homeless shelters in the Moscow Oblast.

Starost v Radost Charitable Foundation. RUB 3,500,000 donated to nursing homes in the Moscow Oblast.

Rodnaya Charity Fund. A joint project with the Tractor Hockey Club in Chelyabinsk. RUB 350,000 donated to families of seriously ill children.



21 April

RUB 996,000 donated for the purchase of protective suits and masks at hospitals in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan.

20 April

Bogoroditsky Zhitenny Women's Convent of the Tver and Kashin Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), Tver Oblast. RUB 300,000 donated to support the orphanage at the convent.

Razvitie Yuzhno-Sukhokumsk Charitable Foundation, Republic of Dagestan. RUB 500,000 donated to help the low-income population of the city and to purchase groceries.

RUB 500,000 donated to help self-isolating towns and the elderly in Laksky District, Republic of Dagestan.



17 April

Nikolo-Solbinsky Convent, Yaroslavl Oblast. RUB 300,000 donated to support the Convent's orphanage and school.



16 April

Raduga Charitable Organization for Children with Disabilities, Podolsk, Moscow Oblast. RUB 300,000 donated to help families with children with disabilities.



11 April

FONBET helps charities and hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

