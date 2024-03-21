Матч-центр Новости Топ-матчи дня Билеты Видео Чемп.Турниры
Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 и Legend of Zelda — все лауреаты премии GDC Awards 2024

На конференции игровых разработчиков GDC 2024 огласили победителей в различных номинациях. В отличие от большинства премий в индустрии, на GDC 2024 Awards голосовали сами создатели видеоигр.

Больше всего наград заполучила Baldur's Gate 3 — ролевая игра от бельгийской студии Larian забрала в том числе статуэтку за лучшую игру года. Приз за лучший звук достался ритм-экшену Hi-Fi Rush, а лучший арт-дизайн достался Alan Wake 2.

Лауреаты премии GDC 2024 Awards

Лучшая игра года

  • Cocoon
  • Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge

Лучший геймдизайн

  • Hi-Fi- Rush
  • Cocoon
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель
  • Dredge

Лучший арт-дизайн

  • Cocoon
  • Alan Wake 2 — победитель
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Лучшее повествование

  • Venba
  • Alan Wake 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель

Лучший звук

  • Hi-Fi Rush — победитель
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Venba

Лучший дебют

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Venba — победитель
  • Viewfinder

Награда за инновации

  • Cocoon
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победитель
  • The Making of Karateka
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Лучшие технологии

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победитель.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

Награда за социальный вклад

  • Venba — победитель
  • Terra Nil
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Baldur's Gate 3
