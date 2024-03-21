Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 и Legend of Zelda — все лауреаты премии GDC Awards 2024
На конференции игровых разработчиков GDC 2024 огласили победителей в различных номинациях. В отличие от большинства премий в индустрии, на GDC 2024 Awards голосовали сами создатели видеоигр.
Больше всего наград заполучила Baldur's Gate 3 — ролевая игра от бельгийской студии Larian забрала в том числе статуэтку за лучшую игру года. Приз за лучший звук достался ритм-экшену Hi-Fi Rush, а лучший арт-дизайн достался Alan Wake 2.
Лауреаты премии GDC 2024 Awards
Лучшая игра года
- Cocoon
- Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
Лучший геймдизайн
- Hi-Fi- Rush
- Cocoon
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель
- Dredge
Лучший арт-дизайн
- Cocoon
- Alan Wake 2 — победитель
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hi-Fi Rush
Лучшее повествование
- Venba
- Alan Wake 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 — победитель
Лучший звук
- Hi-Fi Rush — победитель
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Venba
Лучший дебют
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Venba — победитель
- Viewfinder
Награда за инновации
- Cocoon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победитель
- The Making of Karateka
- Hi-Fi Rush
Лучшие технологии
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победитель.
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Награда за социальный вклад
- Venba — победитель
- Terra Nil
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- A Space for the Unbound
- Baldur's Gate 3
