В Азии запустился новый PS Plus для PS4 и PS5 — там всего 227 бесплатных игр

Sony начала запуск и продажи новой подписки PS Plus, куда теперь входит несколько каталогов разных игр. Правда, похоже, в Азии не так уж и много игр — если суммировать, то получается 227 позиций (в Корее, например, 178 позиций).

Похоже, в США и Европе список может быть значительно больше, всё же Sony обещала на старте почти 700 игр, да и не все обещанные ранее игры представлены.

Сначала расскажем про каталог игр для PS4 и PS5 — он входит в подписку PS Plus Extra и PS Plus Deluxe. Большая часть игр конкретно для PS4, но они работают и на PS5. Где указаны консоли — значит, под них есть отдельные версии.

  1. ABZU
  2. Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  3. Alienation
  4. Adr1ft
  5. Ashen
  6. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)
  7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)
  8. Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  11. Bloodborne
  12. Blasphemous
  13. Bomber Crew
  14. Bound
  15. Call of Cthulhu
  16. Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)
  17. Concrete Genie
  18. Cities: Skylines
  19. Child of Light
  20. Darksiders Genesis
  21. Darksiders 3
  22. Days Gone
  23. Dreamfall Chapters
  24. Death end re;Quest2
  25. Death Stranding
  26. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5)
  27. Deliver Us the Moon
  28. Demon’s Souls (PS5)
  29. Desperados III
  30. Destruction Allstars (PS5)
  31. Detroit: Become Human
  32. Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  33. Eagle Flight
  34. Elex
  35. Embr (PS4)
  36. Enter the Gungeon
  37. Entwined
  38. Everybody's Golf
  39. Fade to Silence
  40. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
  41. Far Cry 3
  42. Far Cry 4
  43. FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  44. Fighting Ex Layers
  45. Final Fantasy VII
  46. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  47. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  48. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  49. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  50. For Honor
  51. For the King
  52. Foreclosed (PS4)
  53. Gabbuchi
  54. Get Even
  55. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)
  56. Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5)
  57. God of War
  58. Gravity Rush 2
  59. Greedfall (PS4, PS5)
  60. GRIP: Combat Racing
  61. Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
  62. Hello Neighbor
  63. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  64. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  65. Homefront: The Revolution
  66. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  67. Hue
  68. Human Fall Flat (PS4, PS5)
  69. I am Dead (PS5)
  70. inFamous: Second Son
  71. inFamous First Light
  72. Injustice 2
  73. Journey to the Savage Planet
  74. Killzone: Shadow Fall
  75. Knack
  76. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  77. Kingdom Two Crowns
  78. Kona (PS4, PS5)
  79. Left Alive
  80. Legendary Fishing
  81. LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  82. LittleBigPlanet 3
  83. Last Stop (PS5, PS4)
  84. Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4, PS5)
  85. Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  86. Magicka 2
  87. Maneater (PS4, PS5)
  88. «Стражи Галактики» (PS5, PS4)
  89. «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес» (PS5, PS4)
  90. «Человек-паук» (PS4)
  91. Matterfall
  92. MediEvil
  93. Megadimension Neptunia VII
  94. Mighty No. 9
  95. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  96. Moving Out
  97. Mortal Kombat 11
  98. MXGP 2021 (PS4, PS5)
  99. My Friend Pedro
  100. My Time at Portia
  101. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  102. NBA 2K22 (PS4, PS5)
  103. Observation
  104. Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  105. Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  106. Outer Wilds
  107. Overcooked! 2
  108. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  109. Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
  110. PGA Tour 2K21
  111. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  112. Pixel Piracy
  113. Portal Knights
  114. Prison Architect
  115. Project CARS 2
  116. Red Dead Redemption 2
  117. Relicta
  118. Resogun
  119. Returnal (PS5)
  120. RIDE 4 (PS4, PS5)
  121. Risk Urban Assault
  122. Saints Row: The Third (PS4, PS5)
  123. Shadow of the Beast
  124. Shadow of the Colossus
  125. Shadow Warrior 3
  126. South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  127. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  128. Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  129. Space Junkies
  130. Star Ocean First Departure R
  131. Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  132. Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  133. Sniper Elite 4
  134. Space Hulk: Deathwing
  135. Steep
  136. Tearaway Unfolded
  137. The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5)
  138. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  139. The Crew
  140. The Crew 2
  141. The Last Guardian
  142. The Messenger
  143. Terraria
  144. The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
  145. This is the Police
  146. This is the Police 2
  147. The Surge
  148. The Surge 2
  149. This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  150. Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  151. TowerFall Ascension
  152. Trackmania Turbo
  153. Transference
  154. Trials Fusion
  155. The Division
  156. Trials of the Blood Dragon
  157. Trials Rising
  158. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  159. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  160. Until Dawn
  161. Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  162. Vampyr
  163. Virginia
  164. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr
  165. Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (PS5)
  166. Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  167. Watch Dogs
  168. Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PS4, PS5)
  169. Werewolves Within
  170. Windbound
  171. World of Final Fantasy
  172. WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4? ЗЫ5)
  173. Wreckfest (PS4, PS5)
  174. XCOM 2
  175. Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  176. Zombi
  177. 2Dark
  178. 11-11 Memories Retold.

А вот в ретроколлекции, которая доступна только в самой дорогой подписке, всё оказалось куда интереснее. Сюда входят не только игры с PS1, PS2 и PSP, но и переиздания и ремейки игр с PS1, PS2 и PS3.

Хоть на баннере есть игры с PS3, они недоступны — только через стриминг

  1. Ape Escape (PS1)
  2. Batman: Return to Arkham
  3. Beyond: Two Souls
  4. BioShock
  5. BioShock 2
  6. Bioshock Infinite
  7. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  8. Crysis Remastered
  9. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
  10. Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition
  11. Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  12. Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  13. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
  14. Echochrome (PSP)
  15. God of War 3
  16. Gravity Rush
  17. Heavy Rain
  18. Hotline Miami
  19. Hot Shots Golf (PS1)
  20. IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1)
  21. Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS2)
  22. Jak 2 (PS2)
  23. Jak 3 (PS2)
  24. Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2)
  25. Jumping Flash! (PS1)
  26. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  27. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  28. LocoRoco Remastered
  29. LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  30. Ремейк Mafia
  31. Mafia 2: Definitive Edition
  32. Metro 2033 Redux
  33. Metro: Last Light Redux
  34. Mr. Driller (PS1)
  35. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1)
  36. Outcast — Second Contact
  37. Patapon Remastered
  38. Patapon 2 Remastered
  39. Rainbow Moon
  40. Resident Evil
  41. Syphon Filter (PS1)
  42. Tekken 2 (PS1)
  43. The Last of Us Remastered
  44. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  45. Wild Arms (PS1)
  46. WipEout: Omega Collection
  47. Worms Armageddon (PS1)
  48. Worms World Party (PS1).

При этом подписчики самой дорогой версии PS5, то есть Deluxe, получат доступ к 12 триалам игр:

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  3. Cyberpunk 2077
  4. WWE 2K22
  5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  6. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  7. LEGO City Undercover
  8. Biomutant
  9. Farming Simulator 22
  10. MotoGP 22
  11. The Cruel King and the Great Hero
  12. ELEX 2.
Что интересно, все подписчики PS Plus на PS5 и дальше смогут пользоваться каталогом PS Plus Collection, куда входят:

  1. Bloodborne
  2. Days Gone
  3. Detroit: Become Human
  4. God of War
  5. Monster Hunter: World
  6. inFamous Second Son
  7. Ratchet and Clank
  8. The Last Guardian
  9. The Last of Us Remastered
  10. Mortal Kombat X
  11. Until Dawn
  12. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  13. Batman: Arkham Knight
  14. Battlefield 1
  15. Resident Evil 7
  16. Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles Edition
  17. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  18. Fallout 4
  19. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition.

В России и Европе запуск нового PS Plus ожидается 22 июня, почти через месяц.

