В Азии запустился новый PS Plus для PS4 и PS5 — там всего 227 бесплатных игр

Sony начала запуск и продажи новой подписки PS Plus, куда теперь входит несколько каталогов разных игр. Правда, похоже, в Азии не так уж и много игр — если суммировать, то получается 227 позиций (в Корее, например, 178 позиций).
Похоже, в США и Европе список может быть значительно больше, всё же Sony обещала на старте почти 700 игр, да и не все обещанные ранее игры представлены.
Сначала расскажем про каталог игр для PS4 и PS5 — он входит в подписку PS Plus Extra и PS Plus Deluxe. Большая часть игр конкретно для PS4, но они работают и на PS5. Где указаны консоли — значит, под них есть отдельные версии.
- ABZU
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- Adr1ft
- Ashen
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bloodborne
- Blasphemous
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Call of Cthulhu
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)
- Concrete Genie
- Cities: Skylines
- Child of Light
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders 3
- Days Gone
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5)
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Demon’s Souls (PS5)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars (PS5)
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fighting Ex Layers
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5)
- God of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4, PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4, PS5)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- inFamous: Second Son
- inFamous First Light
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Knack
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kona (PS4, PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Last Stop (PS5, PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4, PS5)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Maneater (PS4, PS5)
- «Стражи Галактики» (PS5, PS4)
- «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес» (PS5, PS4)
- «Человек-паук» (PS4)
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Moving Out
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MXGP 2021 (PS4, PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4, PS5)
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Returnal (PS5)
- RIDE 4 (PS4, PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third (PS4, PS5)
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Sniper Elite 4
- Space Hulk: Deathwing
- Steep
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Last Guardian
- The Messenger
- Terraria
- The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- The Division
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PS4, PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4? ЗЫ5)
- Wreckfest (PS4, PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombi
- 2Dark
- 11-11 Memories Retold.
А вот в ретроколлекции, которая доступна только в самой дорогой подписке, всё оказалось куда интереснее. Сюда входят не только игры с PS1, PS2 и PSP, но и переиздания и ремейки игр с PS1, PS2 и PS3.
Хоть на баннере есть игры с PS3, они недоступны — только через стриминг
- Ape Escape (PS1)
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- Bioshock Infinite
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Echochrome (PSP)
- God of War 3
- Gravity Rush
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1)
- IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS2)
- Jak 2 (PS2)
- Jak 3 (PS2)
- Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Ремейк Mafia
- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mr. Driller (PS1)
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1)
- Outcast — Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter (PS1)
- Tekken 2 (PS1)
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms (PS1)
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1)
- Worms World Party (PS1).
При этом подписчики самой дорогой версии PS5, то есть Deluxe, получат доступ к 12 триалам игр:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO City Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2.
Что интересно, все подписчики PS Plus на PS5 и дальше смогут пользоваться каталогом PS Plus Collection, куда входят:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- inFamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition.
В России и Европе запуск нового PS Plus ожидается 22 июня, почти через месяц.
