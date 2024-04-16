Реклама
В PS Plus добавили The Crew 2, Dave the Diver, Deliver Us Mars и ещё 13 игр
Комментарии

Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus Extra и Deluxe (Premium) 16 новых игр. В их числе Deliver Us Mars, The Crew 2, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, Dave the Diver и другие.

Каталог классики пополнили Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire и MediEvil.

Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в апреле-мае 2024 года

  • Animal Well (с релиза 8 мая)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (с релиза 23 апреля)
  • Dave the Diver
  • Oddballers
  • Construction Simulator
  • The Crew 2
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
  • Nour: Play With Your Food
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • Miasma Chronicles
  • Stray Blade

Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в апреле 2024 года

  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire
  • MediEvil
