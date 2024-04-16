В PS Plus добавили The Crew 2, Dave the Diver, Deliver Us Mars и ещё 13 игр
Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus Extra и Deluxe (Premium) 16 новых игр. В их числе Deliver Us Mars, The Crew 2, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, Dave the Diver и другие.
Каталог классики пополнили Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire и MediEvil.
Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в апреле-мае 2024 года
- Animal Well (с релиза 8 мая)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (с релиза 23 апреля)
- Dave the Diver
- Oddballers
- Construction Simulator
- The Crew 2
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
- Nour: Play With Your Food
- Deliver Us Mars
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- Miasma Chronicles
- Stray Blade
Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в апреле 2024 года
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire
- MediEvil
