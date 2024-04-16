В PS Plus добавили The Crew 2, Dave the Diver, Deliver Us Mars и ещё 13 игр

Сегодня Sony добавила в PS Plus Extra и Deluxe (Premium) 16 новых игр. В их числе Deliver Us Mars, The Crew 2, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, Dave the Diver и другие.

Каталог классики пополнили Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire и MediEvil.

Новые игры в PS Plus Extra в апреле-мае 2024 года

Animal Well (с релиза 8 мая)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (с релиза 23 апреля)

Dave the Diver

Oddballers

Construction Simulator

The Crew 2

Raji: An Ancient Epic

LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame

Nour: Play With Your Food

Deliver Us Mars

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

Miasma Chronicles

Stray Blade

Новинки PS Plus Deluxe и Premium в апреле 2024 года