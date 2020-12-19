Консольщики выбрали игрой года на PS4 — The Last of Us 2
Блог PlayStation путём голосования определил лучшие игры года. Более 2,5 миллионов человек приняли участие в опросе, которые выбрали лучшей игрой года на PS4 — The Last of Us 2.
Игра года на PS4
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Игра года на PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Demon’s Souls
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astro’s Playroom
Лучшее повествование
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Лучшая демонстрация возможностей контроллера DualSense
- Astro’s Playroom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
Лучшее использование функций доступности
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Лучшая демонстрация графических возможностей
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Demon’s Souls
Лучшее художественное повествование
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Лучший саундтрек
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Лучший дизайн звука
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
Лучший мультиплеер
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Ghost of Tsushima Legends
Лучшая спортивная игра
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 & 2
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- DIRT 5
Лучший новый персонаж
- Майлз Моралес (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
- Дзин Сакай (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Эбби (The Last of Us: Part 2)
- Эйвор (Assassin's Creed Valhalla)
Лучшая независимая игра
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Bugsnax
- Worms Rumble
- Skater XL
Лучший игровой момент года
- The Last of Us: Part 2 — финальное противостояние
- Ghost of Tsushima — первое впечатление от поездки на коне по землям Цусимы
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — сцена на мосту
- Astro's Playroom — ощущения от тактильной отдачи и адаптивных триггеров
Лучшая игра для PS VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Dreams
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Самая ожидаемая игра 2021 года
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- Final Fantasy XVI
Студия года
- Naughty Dog
- Insomniac Games
- Sucker Punch
- Square Enix
