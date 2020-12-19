Матч-центр Новости Видео Билеты Рейтинг букмекеров Обучение ставкам Конкурс за 300 тыс. Поддержи наш хоккей
Названы лучшие игры года на PlayStation 4 (PS4) и PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Консольщики выбрали игрой года на PS4 — The Last of Us 2
Киберспорт 0
Аудио-версия:

Блог PlayStation путём голосования определил лучшие игры года. Более 2,5 миллионов человек приняли участие в опросе, которые выбрали лучшей игрой года на PS4 — The Last of Us 2.

Игра года на PS4

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Игра года на PS5

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  2. Demon’s Souls
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Astro’s Playroom

Лучшее повествование

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Лучшая демонстрация возможностей контроллера DualSense

  1. Astro’s Playroom
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  4. Demon’s Souls

Лучшее использование функций доступности

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Лучшая демонстрация графических возможностей

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Demon’s Souls

Лучшее художественное повествование

  1. Ghost of Tsushima
  2. The Last of Us 2
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Лучший саундтрек

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Лучший дизайн звука

  1. The Last of Us 2
  2. Ghost of Tsushima
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  4. Demon’s Souls

Лучший мультиплеер

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  4. Ghost of Tsushima Legends

Лучшая спортивная игра

  1. Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 & 2
  2. FIFA 21
  3. NBA 2K21
  4. DIRT 5

Лучший новый персонаж

  1. Майлз Моралес (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
  2. Дзин Сакай (Ghost of Tsushima)
  3. Эбби (The Last of Us: Part 2)
  4. Эйвор (Assassin's Creed Valhalla)

Лучшая независимая игра

  1. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  2. Bugsnax
  3. Worms Rumble
  4. Skater XL

Лучший игровой момент года

  1. The Last of Us: Part 2 — финальное противостояние
  2. Ghost of Tsushima — первое впечатление от поездки на коне по землям Цусимы
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales — сцена на мосту
  4. Astro's Playroom — ощущения от тактильной отдачи и адаптивных триггеров

Лучшая игра для PS VR

  1. Star Wars Squadrons
  2. Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  3. Dreams
  4. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Самая ожидаемая игра 2021 года

  1. God of War: Ragnarok
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Resident Evil Village
  4. Final Fantasy XVI

Студия года

  1. Naughty Dog
  2. Insomniac Games
  3. Sucker Punch
  4. Square Enix
