Cамые яркие моменты Кубка Америки, победа Месси, поражение Неймара

Не смотрели Кубок Америки? Вот вам самый кайф: много эмоций, Месси и Неймар
Александр Симбирский
Cамые яркие моменты Кубка Америки
Минутка эстетики и наслаждения из Южной Америки.

Закончился Кубок Америки – 2021. На фоне Евро его можно было не заметить, но это всё равно было ярко: Аргентина – чемпион, Месси выиграл титул со сборной, Бразилия – вторая, а Неймар, кажется, не особо-то и расстроился из-за поражения в финале.

Мы отобрали для вас немного ярких кадров.

Фото: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Фото: Alexandre Brum/Getty Images

Фото: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Фото: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Фото: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Фото: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Фото: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Фото: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Image

Фото: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

