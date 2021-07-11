Не смотрели Кубок Америки? Вот вам самый кайф: много эмоций, Месси и Неймар

Закончился Кубок Америки – 2021. На фоне Евро его можно было не заметить, но это всё равно было ярко: Аргентина – чемпион, Месси выиграл титул со сборной, Бразилия – вторая, а Неймар, кажется, не особо-то и расстроился из-за поражения в финале.
Мы отобрали для вас немного ярких кадров.
Фото: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Фото: Alexandre Brum/Getty Images
Фото: Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Фото: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Фото: Wagner Meier/Getty Images
Фото: Wagner Meier/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Фото: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images
Фото: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images
Фото: Pedro Vilela/Getty Image
Фото: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images
