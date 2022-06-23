Все бесплатные игры нового PS Plus для PS4 и PS5. Их больше 700 штук, но есть нюансы

Sony полноценно запустила новый PS Plus по всему миру, а мы подготовили полный список бесплатных игр для подписчиков новых тарифов. Важно отметить, что теперь у сервиса аж три варианта получения бонусов: ежемесячные раздачи (PS Plus Essential), каталог PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra) и ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe).
В России каталог полноценно недоступен. Пока неизвестно, как и когда Sony планирует релиз в России. Если ищите конкретную игру, то воспользуйтесь поиском по странице (CTRL+F).
Блокбастеры подписки
Тут мы решили собрать самые яркие игры всех подписок, на которые точно стоит обратить внимание.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Death Stranding
- Demon's Souls (PS5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- «Стражи Галактики»
- «Человек-паук» и «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес»
- Returnal (PS5).
Каталог игр для PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra)
В большинстве своём это игры для PS4, но все они работают и на PS5. Если у новой консоли есть отдельная версия, мы это отдельно отмечаем. Также в скобках отмечено, если игра доступна только на PS5. Сейчас в каталоге 371 позиция.
- Absolver
- Abzu
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie — The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alienation
- Akiba's Beat
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4, PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders 3
- Days Gone
- DCL — The Game
- Dead Cells
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Demon's Souls (PS5)
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destruction AllStars (PS5)
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo — A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fighting Ex Layers
- Final Fantasy 7
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
- Final Fantasy 9
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- Fluster Cluck
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4, PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4, PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- God of War
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- GreedFall (PS4, PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope: Special Edition
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4, PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4, PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFamous First Light
- inFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe (PS4, PS5)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall + DLC Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knack
- Kona (PS4, PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4, PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4, PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4, PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- «Стражи Галактики» (PS4, PS5)
- «Человек-паук» + DLC (PS4)
- «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес» (PS4, PS5)
- Masters of Anima
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4, PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4, PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4, PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4, PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4, PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Resogun
- Relicta
- Returnal (PS5)
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4, PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-Type FInal 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4, PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur 6
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman — Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardia
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4, PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Tron Run/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings — Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PS4, PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4, PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4, PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4, PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombi
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin.
Ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe)
Тут важно понять, что сюда входят не только игры напрямую со старых консолей, но и ремейки с ремастерами игр тех времён. Именно поэтому тут нашлось место переизданиям Mafia, BioShock, Crysis и другим. Сейчас в каталоге 68 позиций.
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1)
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS2)
- Baja: Edge of Control HD (PS4)
- Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham Asylum (PS4)
- Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham City (PS4)
- Heavy Rain (PS4)
- Beyond Two Souls (PS4)
- BioShock (PS4)
- BioShock 2 (PS4)
- BioShock Infinite (PS4)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)
- Carmageddon: Max Damage (PS4)
- Crysis Remastered (PS4)
- Gravity Rush (PS4)
- Dark Cloud (PS2)
- Dark Souls 2 (PS2)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)
- Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1)
- Echochrome (PSP)
- FantaVision (PS2)
- God of War 3 (PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1)
- Kurushi (PS1)
- Everybody's Golf (PS1)
- Jak & Daxter (PS2)
- Jak 2 (PS2)
- Jak 3 (PS2)
- Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2)
- Jumping Flash (PS1)
- Kinetica (PS4)
- Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
- LEGO City Undercover (PS4)
- LocoRoco (PS4)
- LocoRoco 2 (PS4)
- Lumines Remastered (PS4)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Metro 2033 (PS4)
- Metro: Last Light (PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1)
- Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey (PS1)
- Outcast: Second Contact (PS4)
- Patapon (PS4)
- The Last of Us (PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1)
- WipEout Omega Collection (PS1)
- War of Monsters (PS4)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1)
- Wild Arms 3 (PS2)
- Primal (PS2)
- Syphon Filter (PS1)
- Siren (PS2)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (PS2)
- Super Star Wars (PS4)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS2)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2)
- Red Faction (PS2)
- Red Faction 2 (PS2)
- Red Faction: Guerilla (PS4)
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut (PS1)
- Rogue Galaxy (PS2)
Пробные версии игр
Недавние релизы, полные версии которых можно попробовать от двух до пяти часов в зависимости от игры. К примеру, сиквел Horizon дают сразу на пять часов.
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Olli Olli World
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO City Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- ELEX 2
- Crusader Kings 3.
Мы не стали отмечать игры для PS3, поскольку они доступны только в регионах с подпиской PS Plus Premium. Там сейчас порядка 150 игр. Сама Sony громко заявляет о том. что во всех каталогах более 700 позиций, но прибегает к небольшому читерству: игры в версиях для PS4 и PS5 компания считает отдельно. В нашем списке мы убрали все дубли для удобства.
В России новый PS Plus стартовал со множеством ограничений. Фактически приобрести его сейчас именно в российском PS Store невозможно. Впрочем, многие уже успели переключиться на Турцию: там и игры намного дешевле, и подписка на год обойдётся в смешные 1700-1900 рублей.
