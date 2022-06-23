Матч-центр Новости Видео Трансферы РПЛ Билеты Рейтинг букмекеров
Полный список бесплатных игр нового PS Plus: Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed, Человек-паук и другие

Все бесплатные игры нового PS Plus для PS4 и PS5. Их больше 700 штук, но есть нюансы
Михаил Шевкун
Полный список бесплатных игр нового PS Plus
У Sony получился приличный каталог, который будет только расширяться.

Sony полноценно запустила новый PS Plus по всему миру, а мы подготовили полный список бесплатных игр для подписчиков новых тарифов. Важно отметить, что теперь у сервиса аж три варианта получения бонусов: ежемесячные раздачи (PS Plus Essential), каталог PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra) и ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe).

В России каталог полноценно недоступен. Пока неизвестно, как и когда Sony планирует релиз в России. Если ищите конкретную игру, то воспользуйтесь поиском по странице (CTRL+F).

Блокбастеры подписки

Тут мы решили собрать самые яркие игры всех подписок, на которые точно стоит обратить внимание.

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Death Stranding
  • Demon's Souls (PS5)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  • «Стражи Галактики»
  • «Человек-паук» и «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес»
  • Returnal (PS5).
Каталог игр для PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra)

В большинстве своём это игры для PS4, но все они работают и на PS5. Если у новой консоли есть отдельная версия, мы это отдельно отмечаем. Также в скобках отмечено, если игра доступна только на PS5. Сейчас в каталоге 371 позиция.

  • Absolver
  • Abzu
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Agatha Christie — The ABC Murders
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Alienation
  • Akiba's Beat
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ash of Gods Redemption
  • Ashen
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector
  • Back to Bed
  • Bad North
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Concrete Genie
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)
  • Cris Tales (PS4, PS5)
  • Croixleur Sigma
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders 3
  • Days Gone
  • DCL — The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS4)
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Death Squared
  • Death Stranding (PS4)
  • Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • Demon's Souls (PS5)
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Descenders
  • Desperados 3
  • Destruction AllStars (PS5)
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
  • DOOM
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • El Hijo — A Wild West Tale
  • Elex
  • Embr
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • Everspace
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
  • Far Cry 3
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • Fighting Ex Layers
  • Final Fantasy 7
  • Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
  • Final Fantasy 9
  • Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • Fluster Cluck
  • For Honor
  • Foreclosed (PS4, PS5)
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Gabbuchi
  • Gal Gunvolt Burst
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4, PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Gods will Fall
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • God of War
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • GreedFall (PS4, PS5)
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX
  • Harvest Moon Light of Hope: Special Edition
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat (PS4, PS5)
  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead (PS4, PS5)
  • Indivisible
  • inFamous First Light
  • inFamous Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  • John Wick Hex
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • JumpJet Rex
  • KeyWe (PS4, PS5)
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall + DLC Intercept
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Knack
  • Kona (PS4, PS5)
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop (PS4, PS5)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4, PS5)
  • Left Alive
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Leo's Fortune
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  • Mafia 3: Definitive Edition
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater (PS4, PS5)
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • «Стражи Галактики» (PS4, PS5)
  • «Человек-паук» + DLC (PS4)
  • «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес» (PS4, PS5)
  • Masters of Anima
  • Matterfall
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS4, PS5)
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, PS5)
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2021 (PS4, PS5)
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4, PS5)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads
  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux (PS4, PS5)
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  • Omega Quintet
  • Outer Wilds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4, PS5)
  • Party Hard
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Redeemer
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Resogun
  • Relicta
  • Returnal (PS5)
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 4 (PS4, PS5)
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-Type FInal 2
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4, PS5)
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Shenmue 3
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sine Mora X
  • SkyDrift Infinity
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • Soulcalibur 6
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spitlings
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars
  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4, PS5)
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Council
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Fisherman — Fishing Planet
  • The Last Guardia
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Messenger
  • The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • The Division
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS4, PS5)
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Tricky Towers
  • Tropico 5
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Tron Run/r
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Unturned
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Vikings — Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PS4, PS5)
  • Werewolves Within
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Whispering Willows
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4, PS5)
  • Wreckfest (PS4, PS5)
  • Wytchwood (PS4, PS5)
  • XCOM 2
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • Zombi
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • 2Dark
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin.

Ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe)

Тут важно понять, что сюда входят не только игры напрямую со старых консолей, но и ремейки с ремастерами игр тех времён. Именно поэтому тут нашлось место переизданиям Mafia, BioShock, Crysis и другим. Сейчас в каталоге 68 позиций.

  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
  • Ape Escape (PS1)
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS2)
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD (PS4)
  • Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham Asylum (PS4)
  • Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham City (PS4)
  • Heavy Rain (PS4)
  • Beyond Two Souls (PS4)
  • BioShock (PS4)
  • BioShock 2 (PS4)
  • BioShock Infinite (PS4)
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4)
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage (PS4)
  • Crysis Remastered (PS4)
  • Gravity Rush (PS4)
  • Dark Cloud (PS2)
  • Dark Souls 2 (PS2)
  • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)
  • Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
  • Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1)
  • Echochrome (PSP)
  • FantaVision (PS2)
  • God of War 3 (PS4)
  • Hot Shots Golf (PS1)
  • Kurushi (PS1)
  • Everybody's Golf (PS1)
  • Jak & Daxter (PS2)
  • Jak 2 (PS2)
  • Jak 3 (PS2)
  • Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2)
  • Jumping Flash (PS1)
  • Kinetica (PS4)
  • Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
  • LEGO City Undercover (PS4)
  • LocoRoco (PS4)
  • LocoRoco 2 (PS4)
  • Lumines Remastered (PS4)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)
  • Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (PS4)
  • Metro 2033 (PS4)
  • Metro: Last Light (PS4)
  • Mr. Driller (PS1)
  • Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey (PS1)
  • Outcast: Second Contact (PS4)
  • Patapon (PS4)
  • Patapon (PS4)
  • The Last of Us (PS4)
  • Worms World Party (PS1)
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1)
  • WipEout Omega Collection (PS1)
  • War of Monsters (PS4)
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)
  1. Wild Arms (PS1)
  2. Wild Arms 3 (PS2)
  3. Primal (PS2)
  4. Syphon Filter (PS1)
  5. Siren (PS2)
  6. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (PS2)
  7. Super Star Wars (PS4)
  8. Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS2)
  9. Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2)
  10. Red Faction (PS2)
  11. Red Faction 2 (PS2)
  12. Red Faction: Guerilla (PS4)
  13. Resident Evil: Director's Cut (PS1)
  14. Rogue Galaxy (PS2)
Пробные версии игр

Недавние релизы, полные версии которых можно попробовать от двух до пяти часов в зависимости от игры. К примеру, сиквел Horizon дают сразу на пять часов.

  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Olli Olli World
  • WWE 2K22
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • Biomutant
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • MotoGP 22
  • ELEX 2
  • Crusader Kings 3.
Мы не стали отмечать игры для PS3, поскольку они доступны только в регионах с подпиской PS Plus Premium. Там сейчас порядка 150 игр. Сама Sony громко заявляет о том. что во всех каталогах более 700 позиций, но прибегает к небольшому читерству: игры в версиях для PS4 и PS5 компания считает отдельно. В нашем списке мы убрали все дубли для удобства.

В России новый PS Plus стартовал со множеством ограничений. Фактически приобрести его сейчас именно в российском PS Store невозможно. Впрочем, многие уже успели переключиться на Турцию: там и игры намного дешевле, и подписка на год обойдётся в смешные 1700-1900 рублей.

