Все бесплатные игры нового PS Plus для PS4 и PS5. Их больше 700 штук, но есть нюансы

Sony полноценно запустила новый PS Plus по всему миру, а мы подготовили полный список бесплатных игр для подписчиков новых тарифов. Важно отметить, что теперь у сервиса аж три варианта получения бонусов: ежемесячные раздачи (PS Plus Essential), каталог PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra) и ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe).

В России каталог полноценно недоступен. Пока неизвестно, как и когда Sony планирует релиз в России. Если ищите конкретную игру, то воспользуйтесь поиском по странице (CTRL+F).

Блокбастеры подписки

Тут мы решили собрать самые яркие игры всех подписок, на которые точно стоит обратить внимание.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Death Stranding

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

«Стражи Галактики»

«Человек-паук» и «Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес»

Returnal (PS5).

Каталог игр для PS4 и PS5 (PS Plus Extra)

В большинстве своём это игры для PS4, но все они работают и на PS5. Если у новой консоли есть отдельная версия, мы это отдельно отмечаем. Также в скобках отмечено, если игра доступна только на PS5. Сейчас в каталоге 371 позиция.

Absolver

Abzu

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie — The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Alienation

Akiba's Beat

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back to Bed

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4, PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders 3

Days Gone

DCL — The Game

Dead Cells

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

Death Stranding (PS4)

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destruction AllStars (PS5)

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo — A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody's Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Fighting Ex Layers

Final Fantasy 7

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS4, PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Gal Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4, PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

God of War

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

GreedFall (PS4, PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX

Harvest Moon Light of Hope: Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4, PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4, PS5)

Indivisible

inFamous First Light

inFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

JumpJet Rex

KeyWe (PS4, PS5)

Killzone: Shadow Fall + DLC Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Knack

Kona (PS4, PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4, PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4, PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

«Стражи Галактики» (PS4, PS5)

«Человек-паук» + DLC (PS4)

«Человек-паук: Майлз Моралес» (PS4, PS5)

Masters of Anima

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4, PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4, PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4, PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4, PS5)

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4, PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Resogun

Relicta

Returnal (PS5)

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4, PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-Type FInal 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4, PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur 6

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4, PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape (PS4, PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman — Fishing Planet

The Last Guardia

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4, PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen — A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tron Run/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings — Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane — Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PS4, PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4, PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4, PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4, PS5)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Zombi

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin.

Ретрокаталог (PS Plus Deluxe)

Тут важно понять, что сюда входят не только игры напрямую со старых консолей, но и ремейки с ремастерами игр тех времён. Именно поэтому тут нашлось место переизданиям Mafia, BioShock, Crysis и другим. Сейчас в каталоге 68 позиций.

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1)

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS2)

Baja: Edge of Control HD (PS4)

Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham Asylum (PS4)

Batman: Return to Arkham — Arkham City (PS4)

Heavy Rain (PS4)

Beyond Two Souls (PS4)

BioShock (PS4)

BioShock 2 (PS4)

BioShock Infinite (PS4)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4)

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)

Carmageddon: Max Damage (PS4)

Crysis Remastered (PS4)

Gravity Rush (PS4)

Dark Cloud (PS2)

Dark Souls 2 (PS2)

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (PS4)

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1)

Echochrome (PSP)

FantaVision (PS2)

God of War 3 (PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1)

Kurushi (PS1)

Everybody's Golf (PS1)

Jak & Daxter (PS2)

Jak 2 (PS2)

Jak 3 (PS2)

Jak X: Combat Racing (PS2)

Jumping Flash (PS1)

Kinetica (PS4)

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

LEGO City Undercover (PS4)

LocoRoco (PS4)

LocoRoco 2 (PS4)

Lumines Remastered (PS4)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Metro 2033 (PS4)

Metro: Last Light (PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1)

Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey (PS1)

Outcast: Second Contact (PS4)

Patapon (PS4)

Patapon (PS4)

The Last of Us (PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1)

Worms Armageddon (PS1)

WipEout Omega Collection (PS1)

War of Monsters (PS4)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1) Wild Arms 3 (PS2) Primal (PS2) Syphon Filter (PS1) Siren (PS2) Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (PS2) Super Star Wars (PS4) Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS2) Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS2) Red Faction (PS2) Red Faction 2 (PS2) Red Faction: Guerilla (PS4) Resident Evil: Director's Cut (PS1) Rogue Galaxy (PS2)

Пробные версии игр

Недавние релизы, полные версии которых можно попробовать от двух до пяти часов в зависимости от игры. К примеру, сиквел Horizon дают сразу на пять часов.

Horizon Forbidden West

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

Olli Olli World

WWE 2K22

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO City Undercover

Biomutant

Farming Simulator 22

MotoGP 22

ELEX 2

Crusader Kings 3.

Мы не стали отмечать игры для PS3, поскольку они доступны только в регионах с подпиской PS Plus Premium. Там сейчас порядка 150 игр. Сама Sony громко заявляет о том. что во всех каталогах более 700 позиций, но прибегает к небольшому читерству: игры в версиях для PS4 и PS5 компания считает отдельно. В нашем списке мы убрали все дубли для удобства.

В России новый PS Plus стартовал со множеством ограничений. Фактически приобрести его сейчас именно в российском PS Store невозможно. Впрочем, многие уже успели переключиться на Турцию: там и игры намного дешевле, и подписка на год обойдётся в смешные 1700-1900 рублей.